Scotland or Austria - the teams blocking Ireland's World Cup path

Ireland’s women’s squad assume the role of spectators on Thursday night, watching on as a collective from Castleknock Hotel waiting to find out whether they’ll face Austria or Scotland in next Tuesday’s World Cup playoff final.

Both nations have what Ireland lack, namely a major tournament record, but Vera Pauw’s squad won’t be daunted by the prospect of facing either in such a high-stakes occasion.

Here we assess the respective strengths of Ireland’s potential opponents ahead of a tie at Hampden Park that will go the distance, including penalties if required, to source a victor.

SCOTLAND:

Ranking: 23 in the world, 14 in Europe.

Major tournament record: One Euros (2017) and one World Cup (2019) 2023 World Cup qualifying group: Finished second, in keeping with their status as second seeds. Pre-Euros favourites cantered to top spot, inflicting Scotland’s only two defeats. Drawing against Ukraine mattered little, for they finished second points clear of the war-torn nation.

Home ground/capacity: Hampden Park (51,000). The Scottish FA have been on a heavy promotional push for a sell-out since tickets were made available – for both the semi and, presumptively, the final – on September 12, priced £10 for adults and £5 for concessions.

Manager: Pedro Martínez Losa.

After Shelley Kerr’s tenure petered out in late 2020, the Scots went foreign again by enticing the Spaniard on a three-year contract.

He had also succeeded Kerr at Arsenal in 2014, overseeing Scots Lisa Evans, Caroline Weir, Emma Mitchell and Kim Little – though the latter veteran retired from international football soon after his arrival. He went on to manage Bordeaux, steering the French club into the Champions League before trying his hand on the international stage.

Star player: Erin Cuthbert.

The midfielder has excelled in the Little’s slipstream, transferring her ability to boss the Chelsea midfield onto the international stage. Still only 24, she has already graced the World Cup and Champions League final. Scotland’s progression could hinge on her influence.

AUSTRIA:

Ranking: 20 in the world, 12 in Europe.

Major tournament record: Yet to reach a World Cup but part of the last two Euros, soaring to the semis followed by the quarters in the summer.

2023 World Cup qualifying group: Similar to the Scots, from the outset they were unlikely to rattle an England side with ambitions to not simply qualify for, but reign supreme at, the Euros. Aside from defeats to England, they dropped points to Northern Ireland. It would have been three, instead of two, but for a stoppage-time equaliser at Seaview.

Home ground: Under pressure from their own players, the Austrian federation have relocated the team from the soulless setting of the 4,000-seater Wiener Neustadt stadium to the NV Arena, a 13,000-capacity alternative also situated within an hour of Vienna in St Pölten.

Manager: Irene Fuhrmann.

Renowned as an astute operator, she was a trailblazer in her homeland for becoming the first female to attain the Uefa Pro License, the highest coaching badge. Keeping hold of their former player amid offers from leading clubs across Germany and France will be the task, whether or not they hurdle the next two obstacles to reach a first-ever World Cup.

Star player: Sarah Zadrazil.

Leaders have emerged since Viktoria Schnaderbeck made the shock decision in August to quit the game entirely at the age of 31 and Zadrazil has taken on the mantle. The Bayern Munich playmaker tormented England in the opener at the Euros, the first of her four stellar showings at the tournament.