John Fallon: Crowning glory time beckons for O’Sullivan and McCabe

OF all the excuses for missing national service, mislaying a passport must be the most forgivable.
If anybody is going to instill a winners’ attitude, it’s the double-act, two players of their generation deserving of reaping rewards for their unstinting dedication.
Memoir of Real Madrid visit a reminder of Limerick's lust for football
Joy and despair has dominated Limerick football for decades and there's a dose of both in the short documentary released marking the 1980 visit of Real Madrid in the Champions League.
Led by player-manager Eoin Hand, Limerick City got the plum draw by meeting the Spanish giants who had by then racked up six of their 14 Champions League trophies.
Sit Down and Shut Up" – a title twisted from the famous Munster win over the All Blacks – charts the background to the fixture, including the controversy of moving the game from Markets Field to Lansdowne Road.
Unlike 1968, when Waterford were also forced to switch from their home ground to Dublin for the visit of Manchester United, public interest was paltry. On top of Limerick's hardcore deciding to boycott the game, the recession of the time and limited public transport options combined to draw a measly crowd of just 5,000.
Still, there was plenty of drama on the pitch as Limerick led through Des Kennedy's opener till 20 minutes from the end, eventually falling to late goals by Juanito and Pineda.
Kennedy was again on target in the return at the Bernabeu, a rare reprieve in a 5-1 mauling before 90,000 fans.
Featuring interviews with Kennedy and goalkeeper Kevin Fitzpatrick, as well as local fans such as Gary Spain and the late publican and Fianna Fail councilor, Jerry O Dea, this charming 13-minute production directed by Cian O'Connor is well worth a watch on Youtube.
Bohemians vacancy attracting a wide array of candidates
The spine of Ireland's 2002 World Cup team is aiming to manage Bohemians, if various reports are to be believed.
Since ending Keith Long's eight-year stint at the end of August, the Gypsies have assigned three members of their board to interview prospective candidates.
Applications from home and abroad were accepted and, at various stages of the last five weeks, Robbie Keane, Kenny Cunningham and Richard Dunne were linked with assuming control at Dalymount Park.
The latter has been the only figurehead publicly questioned on his interest or otherwise, hardly distancing himself by confessing a desire to finally mount the carousel of management having obtained his Pro License through the Northern Ireland FA.
Fans favourite Derek Pender, currently in caretaker charge alongside another of Long's coaches, Trevor Croly, doesn't hold the requisite coaching qualification to be appointed full-time but could form part of the new appointment's staff.
With Bohs 10 points adrift of fourth place and European qualification all but doomed, they are in no rush to name their first full-time boss since 2014 but would be minded to consider employing a director of football simultaneously.
For all of Long's noble traits, being burdened by an excessive workload caught up with him.
Wexford boss Ian Ryan is another contender but, if Bohs are dipping into the First Division, Tommy Barrett's credentials from the wonders he's worked on a shoestring at Treaty warrants the attention.
john.fallon@examiner.ie