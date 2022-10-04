Nottingham Forest consider Benítez move with Cooper job in extreme doubt

Nottingham Forest are considering Rafael Benítez as a potential replacement for Steve Cooper, who is fighting to save his job after a 4-0 defeat at Leicester City left his side bottom of the Premier League.

Cooper’s future is in extreme doubt after five successive defeats. There is an expectation that the 42-year-old will be sacked soon, even though he is the manager who in May guided Forest back into the Premier League for the first time in 23 years.