Why you'll be watching Everton v Man Utd on Sunday night this weekend

We’re in for a novel Premier League schedule this weekend with Everton and Man Utd facing off at the unusual time of 7pm on Sunday evening.

The game at Goodison Park had been slated as BT Sport’s early kickoff on Saturday.

But new Premier League rules now ensure that Europa League teams playing in Thursday evening games – or Champions League sides who feature on Wednesdays – do not have to line out in that Saturday lunchtime slot.

Sky Sports will show Crystal Palace versus Leeds United at 2pm on Sunday and then Arsenal v Liverpool at 4.30pm so BT chose a later broadcast to avoid a clash.

Erik ten Hag’s side will be in Cyprus this week to face Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League.

In recent seasons, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has criticised the scheduling of the early Saturday game on the back of European midweek ties.

“I don’t know how often I have to say it – you picked the 12.30 pm kick-off,” Klopp in a tense exchange with BT Sport reporter Des Kelly in 2020.

“You. Not you personally. I’m not having a go at the broadcaster, I’m just saying how it is. It is really dangerous for the players."