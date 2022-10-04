Why you'll be watching Everton v Man Utd on Sunday night this weekend

The Premier League game has been moved to an unfamiliar time slot. 
Why you'll be watching Everton v Man Utd on Sunday night this weekend

SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo speaks to Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag during a training session at the Aon Training Complex.

Tue, 04 Oct, 2022 - 13:57

We’re in for a novel Premier League schedule this weekend with Everton and Man Utd facing off at the unusual time of 7pm on Sunday evening.

The game at Goodison Park had been slated as BT Sport’s early kickoff on Saturday.

But new Premier League rules now ensure that Europa League teams playing in Thursday evening games – or Champions League sides who feature on Wednesdays – do not have to line out in that Saturday lunchtime slot.

Sky Sports will show Crystal Palace versus Leeds United at 2pm on Sunday and then Arsenal v Liverpool at 4.30pm so BT chose a later broadcast to avoid a clash.

Erik ten Hag’s side will be in Cyprus this week to face Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League.

In recent seasons, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has criticised the scheduling of the early Saturday game on the back of European midweek ties.

“I don’t know how often I have to say it – you picked the 12.30 pm kick-off,” Klopp in a tense exchange with BT Sport reporter Des Kelly in 2020.

“You. Not you personally. I’m not having a go at the broadcaster, I’m just saying how it is. It is really dangerous for the players."

More in this section

Ukraine v Scotland - UEFA Nations League - League B1 - Stadion Cracovii Ukraine to bid for 2030 World Cup with Spain and Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo File Photo Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United in January
Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League - Etihad Stadium Phil Foden will keep getting better and better, insists Kevin De Bruyne
<p>OUT: Manchester City’s Kyle Walker looks set to miss the FC Copenhagen clash. Pic: John Walton/PA</p>

Kyle Walker set to miss FC Copenhagen clash due to injury suffered in derby

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.254 s