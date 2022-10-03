Virgil Van Dijk dismisses Liverpool ‘hangover’ talk

Showing far more defensive resolve than Liverpool’s back four had displayed throughout the preceding 90 minutes, it was left for Virgil van Dijk to answer the awkward questions about his team’s latest setback on Saturday.

Liverpool showed plenty of attacking resolve as they stormed back from a two-goal deficit against rampant Brighton, only to concede a late equaliser as they allowed Leandro Trossard to become just the third opponent in Premier League history to score an Anfield hat-trick.

But make no mistake; having dropped 11 points already this season, defeats in upcoming league games with Manchester City and Arsenal could see Jurgen Klopp’s side all but out of the title race before the clocks even change this month.

It is all a far cry from last season when his team flirted with the possibility of a quadruple and conceded just nine league goals art Anfield in the whole campaign - already this term, they have leaked five.

“You have to get in the moment, and that consistency is the most difficult part of football,” said the Dutch defender.

“You have to do that together, and deal with setbacks together, and keep doing the same things you want to do. Obviously we’ve had some setbacks, and it is difficult to react the right way if you are not in the best possible shape, all of us.

“But I’m confident that we will be. What is it? Four months ago we were playing for all the titles, now we are not in the best moment…but we will get there.” It is hard to believe this is the same Liverpool defence that was so miserly last season, and for the entirety of van Dijk’s five seasons with the club - not that he believes there is any sort of hangover, mental or physical, from last year’s endeavours.

“Not at all, there is no hangover from that,” said van Dijk. “Defending starts from the front and we all do that together.

“And teams obviously are getting better, we play in the best league in the world, where all the teams are able to compete with each other, and yeah, we have to get back to that consistency, and play with joy and freedom.

“But it all starts with doing it together and working hard. I keep saying the same things, but we have to find that moment.

“We have to find that moment, and obviously we know we have tough games ahead. Rangers in the Champions League, then Arsenal, Rangers, City, West Ham. So let’s just go for it, get the confidence back, get the consistency back and, yeah, we know we will get there.” Still, while it may be a collective exercise, such defending - or Liverpool’s lack of it - has left question marks against the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson, Joe Gomez and even the previously immaculate van Dijk himself in recent weeks.

“Yeah, from the outside, that’s fine but it’s more complex than that,” he said.

“We all know we have the responsibility of defending, but also attacking. Defending starts from the front and attacking starts from the back, and that’s how we have our principles, and we have to back to that, to that consistency, and, yeah, I’m confident, I am confident we will turn this around.” Brighton, in contrast, left Anfield on a high as the first game of new manager Roberto De Zerbi’s reign ended in such memorable fashion and his text exchanges with Trossard this week, while the latter was away with Belgium, are already the stuff of legend.

“Yeah, he said he was happy with me, how I already played, but that he wanted more goals from me and I said, ‘if you get me the chances, I will score them!’” said Trossard of the text exchange.

“And now today it’s brilliant that I could score three and especially that we got a point from it as well.

“I think I am getting more chances at the moment than before and I know in front of the goal I can finish those chances.

“Obviously if you’re on a team and you get three, four a game it’s easier to score one than on the other hand, if you only get one chance a game and you miss that one, it’s different.

“And I think we get so many chances at the moment so even if you miss one, you get another chance to score and another one. I think that’s more the case at the moment but I’m really happy with that and the team, the way we’re playing.

“We’re dominant, we try to keep the ball a lot and creating chances. You can see three goals at Anfield - it’s there for everyone to see.” Trossard, of all people, deserved to end up on a winning side but at least secured a draw after two Roberto Firmino goals and an Adam Webster own goal appeared to have handed Liverpool the win.

But, despite the recent loss of Graham Potter to Chelsea, the Seagulls are very much a club currently taking flight under their new manager.

“I’ve only had three days with him but you can see how he wants to play already,” said Trossard.

“He’s tactical, he demands a lot from us, you can see how passionate he is - typically Italian coach, I would say! To be fair, I love it. We will have a good future with him and I’m looking forward to the upcoming months.”

LIVERPOOL (4-3-3): Alisson 7; Alexander-Arnold 5, Matip 5, van Dijk 5, Tsimikas 5 (Milner 58, 6); Henderson 5 (Elliott 58, 6), Fabinho 6, Thiago 7 (Nunez 88); Salah 67 Firmino 8 (Jota 75, 6), Carvalho 5 (Diaz 45, 7).

BRIGHTON (3-4-2-1): Sanchez 6; Veltman 7, Dunk 7, Webster 6; March 7, Mac Allister 7, Caicedo 7, Estupinan 6 (Lallana 75, 6); Gross 6 (Mitoma 65, 6), Trossard 9 (Lamptey 86); Welbeck 7.

Referee: A Madley 6