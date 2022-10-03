'We were sloppy' - Guardiola demands even more from relentless City

It should have come as no surprise that the 188th Manchester derby should also prove to be the most high-scoring ever, given the presence of Erling Haaland, but beyond the sheer weight of numbers, this was an astonishing performance from Pep Guardiola’s side.

Forget the winning margin of “only” three goals, the product of two in the final six minutes from United substitute, Anthony Martial.

This was a victory far more emphatic even than the 6-1 advantage City enjoyed before that late “mini-comeback” and, with Haaland and Phil Foden each scoring hat-tricks for the defending champions, a victory that should send shockwaves through the rest of the Premier League.

This was a United side supposedly on the way back to credibility, having recorded four consecutive victories. By the end of the afternoon, Erik ten Hag’s “magic touch” had well and truly deserted him and his side and City looked peerless, not only within the boundaries of Manchester but the league as a whole.

How to stop Haaland, for example, after he took his season’s tally to 17 goals in 10 games, 14 in his eight Premier League outings?

United certainly never had an answer, especially with Raphael Varane picking up a late first half injury and with ten Hag having gambled, and lost, by starting the game with canny veteran Casemiro on the bench and Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen overwhelmed in midfield.

“It was really good; for anyone who watched it, words are not necessary,” said Guardiola. “But we are still in a process and there are a few things we have to improve. Simple things we were not doing well, we were sloppy.

“I said many times, what Erling has done today, this season, he has done in Norway, he has done in Austria, he has done in Germany.

“That’s the reality. The quality we have alongside him helps him score goals but what he has done, I didn’t teach him once. He has incredible instinct when and where the ball is coming, that comes from his mum and dad. He was born with it.”

“Sloppy” it may have been but it was Foden who started, and completed, a first half procession of four City goals, with efforts in the seventh and 44th minutes, although in between there were two more memorable Haaland efforts to add to his 22-23 catalogue, and numerous close shaves.

The opening goal came from a patient City build-up - Ilkay Gundogan to Joao Cancelo to Bernardo Silva - and a cross which Foden whipped into the goal with a lightning-fast near-post finish.

It took until the 34th minute for City to double their lead and Haaland add to his prodigious goalscoring feats as he rose to meet Kevin De Bruyne’s corner and head in, despite Tyrell Malacia hacking the ball off the goalline.

United were at a disadvantage, with Varane off the field receiving treatment on an ankle injury, but it was still an appalling piece of set-piece defending by the Reds as Christian Eriksen appeared to have been left with the task of marking Haaland.

Just three minutes later, City broke upfield with Jack Grealish feeding De Bruyne and the Belgian delivering an immaculate far-post cross which found Varane wanting and was converted by Haaland.

In the final minute of the first half, Haaland turned provider, receiving a pass from De Bruyne and sending it over to the far post where Foden slid in for his second and City’s fourth.

The injured Varane had departed by that stage and the game was, naturally, over although United at least emerged for the second half apparently determined to salvage some credibility.

Antony certainly did so, when he received a cross-field pass from Christian Eriksen after 56 minutes, and took a touch inside before despatching a magnificent left-foot shot past the diving Ederson from well over 20 yards.

It hardly mattered. City had already threatened in the half by the time that substitute left-back Sergio Gomez popped up on the wing after 64 minutes. His accurate cross picked out Haaland who was, again, left unmarked and swept the ball past David de Gea from 11 yards.

City were not finished, even if United long since were, and on 72 minutes, Foden joined Haaland in the hat-trick club; the first of his professional career.

Grealish simply ploughed through the United half and cut in from the wing before finding Haaland on the edge of the area and the striker’s through ball found Foden, played onside by three red shirts, and able to bury the ball with a powerful finish.

It was, for those keeping score at home, Haaland’s third assist of the season to go with his 17 goals, another terrifying statistic to be added to the striker’s portfolio and, as Guardiola described it later, the hat-trick also proved that Foden is every bit as much of a goalscoring “reality” as his colleague.

United had their name on the last two of the record nine goals produced in the derby as they hauled the scoreline back starting, six minutes from time, when Ederson saved a strong shot from Fred and Martial reacted quickly to head in the rebound.

And in injury-time, a Cancelo foul on Martial allowed the Frenchman to score his second of the day from the penalty spot with a well-struck shot that left the scoreline with a look that, frankly, flattered United.

“It's quite simple, it's a lack of belief,” said ten Hag. “When you don't believe on the pitch then you can't win games, that is unacceptable. We get undisciplined at following rules and you get hammered, that's happened today.

"For me it was a surprise. We were not on the front foot, we were not brave on the ball and there were spaces to play but we were not brave enough.

“It starts again with belief on the pitch. They showed against Liverpool and Arsenal, for example, what happens when they perform as a team and bring belief on the pitch. It is quite clear what the problems are when you don’t bring it.”