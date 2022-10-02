Man Utd players 'should be embarrassed' fumes Roy Keane after derby demolition  

Man Utd were hit for six by their crosstown rivals this afternoon.
VERDICT: Result a 'huge setback' for United, says former skipper, Keane. 

Sun, 02 Oct, 2022 - 16:37
Examiner Staff

Roy Keane says Manchester United players 'should be embarrassed' by their showing in today's derby. 

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both scored hat-tricks as Manchester City thrashed rivals United 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium.

Haaland’s treble, remarkably his third in successive home Premier League games, took his tally since joining the champions in the summer to 17 in just 11 appearances in all competitions.

Foden also had a huge hand in a rampant City display which evoked memories of their famous 6-1 derby demolition of United at Old Trafford in 2011.

"Man City are magnificent," said Keane on Sky Sports, "they are one of the best teams I’ve ever seen but for Man United this is a huge setback. We made progress over the last four games and gave them some praise, but this is a huge setback.

"They were 4-0 down at half-time and it was the same at Brentford. They were slow out of the box. There were spaces everywhere, they were sloppy, Rashford didn’t get hold of it and the wingers gave the ball away. Every time Man City attacked it looked like they would score. 

"The performance in the second half is no good, it came when the game was already won. There’s nothing United can take from it. Don’t be fooled by the second half and United scoring a few goals because the game was done.

"The players should be embarrassed. You can’t go in at half-time 4-0 down in a derby game. It’s hugely embarrassing, as brilliant as Man City were. United were overrun in midfield and defensively they were all over the place. And if you look at leadership, there was nothing there for Man United, either.

"There was no aggression out there. If you drop off quality players you are going to be in huge trouble.

"Haaland and Foden were brilliant but when you give people like De Bruyne time and space you are going to get punished. This game is brutal because if you’re not quite at it you are hammered by your local rivals. It’s a brilliant day for Man City, two players getting hat-tricks. But for Man United? They should be embarrassed.”

