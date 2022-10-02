Six of the best: Haaland and Foden blow Man United away 

MAN CITY 6 MAN UNITED 3

HAT-TRICKS from Phil Foden and, inevitably, Erling Haaland were the highlights of the highest scoring Manchester derby in history - and a scoreline that failed to reflect City’s complete domination of their neighbours.

Although United “only” lost by a margin of three goals, two were late efforts as City used up their substitutes’ bench and completely took their foot off the gas, the game having long since been decided.

But it was another indication of why City, and Haaland of course, will take some stopping this season as the Norwegian took his goal total for the season to 17 in 10 games, 14 of them in his eight Premier League outings.

It was a derby that will live long in City folklore as a statement of the Blues’ complete and utter current dominance of their neighbours.

The first half of it ended with Guardiola’s side leading 4-0 although a total of double that score would not have flattered the hosts, or their two-goal forwards Haaland and Foden.

It was Foden who started, and completed, the first half procession with goals in the seventh and 44th minutes, although in between there were two more memorable Haaland efforts and numerous close shaves.

The opening goal came from a patient City build-up - Ilkay Gundogan to Joao Cancelo to Bernardo Silva - and a cross which Foden whipped into the goal with a lightning-fast near-post finish.

It took until the 34th minute for City to double their lead and Haaland add to his prodigious goalscoring feats as he rose to meet Kevin De Bruyne’s corner and head in, despite Tyrell Malacia hacking the ball off the goalline.

United were at a disadvantage, with Raphael Varane off the field receiving treatment, but it was still an appalling piece of set-piece defending by the Reds.

Just three minutes later, City broke upfield with Jack Grealish feeding De Bruyne and the Belgian delivering an immaculate far-post cross which found Varane wanting and was converted by Haaland.

In the final minute of the first half, Haaland turned provider, receiving a pass from De Bruyne and sending it over to the far post where Foden slid in for his second and City’s fourth.

The injured Varane had departed by that stage and the game was, naturally, over although United at least emerged for the second half apparently determined to salvage some credibility.

Antony certainly did so, when he received a cross-field pass from Christian Eriksen after 56 minutes, and took a touch inside before despatching a magnificent left-foot shot past the diving Ederson from well over 20 yards.

It hardly mattered. City had already threatened in the half by the time that substitute left-back Sergio Gomez popped up on the wing after 64 minutes.

His accurate cross picked out Haaland who was, again, left unmarked and swept the ball past David de Gea from 11 yards.

City were not finished, even if United long since were, and on 72 minutes, Foden joined Haaland in the hat-trick club.

Grealish simply ploughed through the United half before finding Haaland on the edge of the area and the striker’s through ball found Foden, played onside by three red shirts, and able to bury the ball with a powerful finish.

United had their name on the last of the goals produced in the derby as they hauled the scoreline back.

Seven minutes from time, Ederson saved a strong shot from Fred and Anthony Martial reacted quickly to head in the rebound.

And in injury-time, a Cancelo could on Martial allowed the Frenchman to score his second of the day from the penalty spot.

Man City (4-3-3): Ederson 7; Walker 7 (Gomez 41, 7), Akanji 8, Ake 7, Cancelo 7; De Bruyne 8 (Alvarez 74, 6), Gundogan 7 (Laporte 74, 6), Silva 7; Foden 9 (Mahrez 74, 6), Haaland 10, Grealish 8 (Palmer 74, 6).

Substitutes (not used) Dias, Ortega, Carson, Lewis.

Man United (4-2-3-1): De Gea 6; Dalot 4, Varane 4 (Lindelof 40, 6), Martinez 5, Malacia 4 (Shaw 45, 5); McTominay 4 (Casemiro 59, 5), Eriksen 5; Antony 7, Fernandes 5, Sancho 5 (Fred 79, 5); Rashford 5 (Martial 59, 8).

Substitutes (not used) Ronaldo, Casemiro, Heaton, Pellistri, Elanga.

Referee: M Oliver 7