Wexford record comfortable derby victory over Bray

Wexford FC 4 Bray Wanderers 2

Wexford FC showing the greater appetite cruised to a comfortable victory over a disjointed Bray Wanderers side in this midtable Division 1 game at Ferrycarrig Park.

While both teams were out of the top five with promotion play-off hopes long vanished they still managed to serve up a quite entertaining opening half.

Wexford took lead after just two minutes when following a quick counter attack the ball broke into the path of Conor Davis who shot through a crowded goalmouth to beat keeper McGuinness with a rising shot to the corner of net.

This was to set the pattern for most of the half with the visitors only managing quick counter attacks, one presenting Zak O'Neill with a real chance but he delayed his shot which was blocked away to safety.

The home side made it 2-0 after fourteen minutes when Aaron Dobbs with his 17th goal of the season shot home from just inside the area which was how it remained to the interval.

Bray, after exerting lots of pressure, pulled a goal back on 59 minutes through a firm Hugh Douglas header from a Conor Clifford corner to leave it 2-1.

The home side wrapped up the points when sub Jack Doherty tapped in a low Eoin Farrell cross on 74 minutes to leave it 3-1. Sub Evan Harte pulled a goal back late on for Bray but it came too late for the visitors as sub Len O'Sullivan made it 4-2 on 94 minutes.

Elsewhere in the First Division, Athlone Town and Longford Town played out a lively Midlands derby which finished 2-2. Hosts Athlone opened the scoring within five minutes as Adam Lennon pounced but the equaliser arrived in double quick time too, Jordan Adeyemo making it 1-1 before the clock had hit ten minutes.

Thomas Oluwa restored Athlone's lead two minutes before the break but Longford, in fourth position in the table, dug in and got their equaliser shortly agfter the hour mark when Aaron Robinson was on target.

Wexford FC: Alex Moody Conor Crowley, Aaron Dobbs, Adam Wells, Thomas Considine (Jack Doherty 65), Luka Lovic (Len O'Sullivan 74), Eoin Farrell Paul Cleary, Joe Manley, Conor Davis, Harry Groome.

Bray Wanderers: Stephen McGuinness, Kevin Knight (Darrag Lynch 44), Zach Donohoe, Hugh Douglas, Conor Clifford, Keith Dalton, Zak O'Neill (Joe Gorman 84), Conor Knight, Conor McManus (Evan Harte 60), Ben Feeney (Kieran Marty Waters 56), Dean Zambra (Jack Hudson 56).

Referee: Jason Moore.