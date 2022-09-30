Football rumours: Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves still Barca’s top target

Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves has reportedly turned down advances from both Manchester United and Liverpool this summer in favour of pursuing a move to Barcelona. According to the Daily Mirror, via Sport, the 25-year-old who has established himself as one of the Premier League’s finest midfielders since arriving in 2017 is the Spanish giants’ top target to replace Sergio Busquets, 34.

The same newspaper writes – via Forbes – that the Red Devils are also drawing up a plan to make another move for PSV Eindhoven attacker Cody Gakpo. The paper says Erik ten Hag made the 23-year-old one of United’s primary transfer targets upon his arrival but the winger had opted to stay put in the summer.