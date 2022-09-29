Frustrated Joaquín Caparrós departs Armenia job

Tuesday’s controversial late defeat to Ireland has transpired to be the final game of Joaquín Caparrós as Armenia manager.

The 3-2 loss, settled by Robbie Brady’s injury-time penalty following a handball decision decided by VAR, confirmed Armenia’s relegation back to League C of the Nations League.

The Spaniard journeyman was livid at the outcome, moreso for the call by Slovenian referee Rade Obrenović to award a corner in the build-up, whilst also highlighting the previous injustice suffered during the a Euro 2012 qualifier. On that occasion, goalkeeper Roman Berezovsky was sent off for handball outside the box when it was obvious the ball struck his chest.

“I don’t know why things like this always happens against Ireland,” sighed Caparrós in his post-match musings.

“As a man responsible for Armenian history, I know what happened before. Roman Berezovsky is now our goalkeeping coach.

“When it happens twice, you have to think about it.” Caparrós will also have his win over Ireland in June to cherish as his two-and-a-half year reign concludes. Under his stewardship, Armenian racked up a nine-game unbeaten streak, the longest in their history, as they secured promotion to Ireland’s League B section.

Losing his talisman and captain, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, to retirement last March was a major blow and they had the worst defensive record of any of the 16 teams in League B despite pushing Stephen Kenny’s Ireland in both meetings.

“The management of the Football Federation of Armenia, the staff that worked with Joaquín Caparrós once again express their deep gratitude to the Spanish specialist for his work and wish him new success in his future career,” the Armenian Football Federation said about the decision not to renew his contract.