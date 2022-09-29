Damien Duff has thrown his weight behind Shelbourne’s new mental health awareness campaign, encouraging people to Mind Yourself, Mind Your Mates, Mind Your Family.

Shels are seventh in the Premier Division with seven games remaining and have an FAI Cup semi-final looming away to Waterford.

Their off-field activities and outreach initiatives are equally important within the club’s value system and first-team boss Duff is right behind this latest move to tackle a rising problem in Ireland, one that has touched the club directly over recent years.

The new t-shirt has been launched, featuring an emblem by Shels supporter and Dublin designer and artist Zoe Redmond on the left side while emblazoned on the right is a message from a display Shelbourne FC supporters produced before the recent game against Bohemian FC, encouraging people to: Mind Yourself, Mind Your Mates, Mind Your Family Ireland centurion Duff, in his first season at the Reds helm, said: “I’m happy to support the campaign, it’s a very simple message but a very important one: ‘Mind yourself, mind your mates, mind your family’.

“Shels supporters look out for each other, it’s great to see. The recent fans display in the Riverside was very moving. It’s a powerful message and it sums up what this club is about.” This launch of this new campaign takes place against a backdrop of extraordinarily high rates of mental health difficulties in Ireland.

According to Mental Health Ireland, 1 in 4 people will experience a mental health issue at some point in their life.

A recent study shows that over 40% of the population experience difficulties and one in 10 people report a history of attempted suicide.

The same study revealed that only 16% of people in Ireland regularly take steps to look after their mental health, with 48% saying they should be talking about it more.

The t-shirt will be available in navy and white in sizes from S – XXXL and will go on sale today in the Shelbourne FC Online Shop from today and the Shelbourne FC Club Shop at Tolka Park from Saturday, October 1st. The price of the t-shirt is €25.

There will also be a special double shirt package if purchased from the Club Shop @ Tolka Park, a white t-shirt and navy t-shirt, on sale at a discounted price of €40, with the idea being those who purchase the bundle can give the second t-shirt to a friend or family member as a gift and as a means to encourage positive dialogue around mental health.

Shelbourne FC head coach Damien Duff, Shelbourne FC first team attacker Matty Smith, and Shelbourne FC first team goalkeeper Amanda Budden were on hand to launch the jersey at Tolka Park on Thursday morning.

All monies generated from the campaign will go directly to The Reds Together Charitable Fund.

The Reds Together Charitable Fund, an extension of the Reds Together programme has been set up to make a meaningful, long-term, positive impact in our local community and for our charity partners.

Shels echo that important message and encourage anyone experiencing difficulties to seek the support of a friend, family member or trained professional. It always gets better.

Help and support is on hand and nobody should suffer alone, in silence. Taking that first step towards getting support can be difficult. You may feel afraid or embarrassed but it will be the most positive move you can make.

David O’Connor, CEO, Shelbourne FC added: “The mental health and wellbeing of everyone involved with Shelbourne Football Club is at the centre of our thoughts. As a club we have lost far too many people, too young to suicide, we know how important it is to support the mental health needs of everyone associated with Shelbourne FC.” Shels concluded their launch by stating: “For Emmo, Smurf, Paul, and all the Reds we have lost too young”.