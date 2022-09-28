Mark Fotheringham appointed Huddersfield manager

Huddersfield have appointed Mark Fotheringham as their new manager.

The 38-year-old Scot, who was assistant boss at Hertha Berlin, has signed a contract until June 2025.

Fotheringham replaces Danny Schofield, who was sacked earlier this month after just 69 days in charge.

Huddersfield's head of football Leigh Bromby told the club's official website: "We have explored a wide range of options in our search for our next head coach, and Mark became our first choice after our very first meeting.

"His beliefs in coaching and football fit very well with our methods at the club, and we also believe he can add to what we do because of who he has worked for and with during his career so far."

Former Dundee, Celtic, Freiburg and Norwich midfielder Fotheringham will work with Huddersfield's current backroom staff, alongside assistants Narcis Pelach and Paul Harsley, plus head of goalkeeping Paul Clements.

Fotheringham forged his coaching career in Germany with Ingolstadt, who he helped win promotion to the second tier, Karlsruher and Hertha Berlin, who he joined in March this year to work under Felix Magath.

The Terriers secured just their second Sky Bet Championship win of the season under caretaker boss Pelach before the international break when they beat Cardiff 1-0.

They currently sit second-bottom in the table and Fotheringham, who began working with his squad on Tuesday, will take charge of his first match at Reading on Saturday.