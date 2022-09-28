Everton’s Nathan Patterson facing up to five weeks out with ankle injury

Everton right-back Nathan Patterson faces up to five weeks on the sidelines with an ankle injury, the Premier League club have confirmed
RULED OUT: Everton’s Nathan Patterson was injured on international duty. Pic: Steve Welsh/PA

Wed, 28 Sep, 2022 - 11:49
Andy Hampson

Everton right-back Nathan Patterson faces up to five weeks on the sidelines with an ankle injury, the Premier League club have confirmed.

The 20-year-old was carried off on a stretcher during Scotland’s Nations League win over Ukraine at Hampden Park last Wednesday.

Patterson was forced off in the first half against Ukraine (Steve Welsh/PA)

Patterson was injured in a challenge with Ruslan Malinovskyi during the first half of the contest.

A statement from the club read: “Everton defender Nathan Patterson is expected to be out for around four to five weeks with an ankle injury.

“Following a consultation with a specialist in London, Patterson will now undergo treatment under the care of Everton’s medical team at Finch Farm.”

Patterson had been in good form for the Merseysiders (Barrington Coombs/PA)

The former Rangers defender had been one of Everton’s most impressive performers this season, starting all eight first-team games so far.

His absence could mean a return to the side for the long-serving Seamus Coleman, who has made just one appearance this term after recovering from a groin operation in the summer.

