Ireland scrape past Armenia but result does little to help status of Project Kenny 

The progression was never going to be linear but as Ireland scraped a bafflingly narrow win, in turn preserving their Nations League status, it was hard not to ultimately feel very confused about Project Stephen Kenny.

For 70 minutes it was one-way traffic, a performance that was anything but antsy as it seemed the manager would, again, mute dissenting voices just as the gripes threatened a return to an audible level.

Then, well, Ireland collapsed through a combination of complacency and naivety versus opponents who had appeared devoid of belief or cohesion to find themselves reduced to parity before Robbie Brady’s 91st-minute penalty earned an unnecessarily difficult three points.

There was always a risk that this could have developed into a sticky encounter, of course; the sort of assignment that would weigh heavily on the shoulders of a young group still trying to consistently translate neat patterns into wins.

They got the job done but the grumbles still grew louder.

When Kenny agreed a new deal in March, keeping him in situ until after the 2024 European Championship, there was a sense that the seeds planted may at last be given sufficient time to bloom.

The constant judgments about whether Kenny should even be in the job would be paused. The core of young players who had shown flickers of promise would be allowed to continue, adapt and grow.

Or so we thought.

Because then they got off to that unimaginably awful start away to Armenia in June, a defeat that now looks a far larger anomaly but was enough to mean performing to par against Scotland, exchanging home wins, and taking a point off two meetings with Ukraine was construed by harsher critics as borderline perilous.

In Kenny’s favour, within those matches a style that remains novel for viewers long in the tooth was manifesting itself. And perhaps the greatest compliment you can pay is that this team has made a significant chunk of the fanbase feel alive once more.

For too long watching Ireland had become a hollow experience. A run of results rolling into an forgettable mesh. Armenia under the charcoal skies of a September evening could easily have been placed in that category. Well at least there was something to remember here, 70 minutes of dominance torn apart by two remarkably sloppy lapses in concentration – the second from one of the squad’s most experienced figures in Conor Hourihane – before an edgy, late recovery.

As this six-game campaign reaches its conclusion, the other big matter for consideration is whether the players are improving. Whatever about the many merits of Kennyball, unless those who are expected to execute it are getting better then the whole thing is destined for failure.

Again, it is not linear and the fortunes of individual players is to an enormous degree affected by club environments. Rare, after all, is the international coach who does not lament the limited time they have to work with squads.

But in the six months since Kenny’s contract extension he has seen Gavin Bazunu become a first-choice goalkeeper in the Premier League, Nathan Collins move to a Wolves side that matches up well with Ireland and Josh Cullen return to England to be part of another stylistic revolution at Burnley. That is a decent spine to rely on for several qualification bids; one that has the potential to reach the levels required for Ireland to play meaningful games in midsummer.

On the flip side, attacking concerns have scarcely alleviated. Michael Obafemi showed his finishing ability to make it 2-0 but he has not found life at Swansea plain-sailing. At Preston North End Troy Parrott is playing for the second lowest goalscorers (three from 10) in England’s four divisions and yet to score one himself – that miss away to Scotland on Saturday merely a symptom of his drought. Callum Robinson, now at Cardiff, last found the net in April. Chiedozie Ogbene, five in 11 for Rotherham, has been a sole outlier.

But Kenny cannot control that. He must observe and hope the players he is investing in find an upturn in domestic fortunes.

His critics, invariably those who believe the game is all about results, may still point to the fact that a win percentage of 25% remains the lowest of any manager since Mick Meagan, the first manager given complete say over picking an Ireland team.

This, lest we require reminding, was just the second competitive home win of Kenny’s reign, a savoury hit following on from the sugary high of putting three past the surprisingly docile Scotland side that turned up in June.

Ireland are miles off making Lansdowne Road the fortress Kenny briefly envisioned when airing his pre-match thoughts but, as the nation takes stock before Sunday week’s Euros draw and a campaign in which results will be demanded by the many who have displayed patience, the scale of progress remains incremental.