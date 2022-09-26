Euro 2024: How Ireland's Euro draw is shaping up

JOHN FALLON Uefa’s Euro 2024 qualification draw will be held in Frankfurt on Sunday, October 9 at 11am (Irish time).

Deducting from their 55 nations Germany (qualified as hosts) and Russia (banned after invading Ukraine), the remaining 53 will be drawn into 10 groups, seven with five teams and three containing six nations.

Seeding in the draw is determined by final placings in the Nations League, with Ireland guaranteed to be in Pot 3 before they complete the campaign against Armenia.

The top two teams in each group qualify directly for the finals, with the three others allocated to the winners of three four-team mini-tournaments in the playoffs to be held in March 2024.

Demotion to Pot 2 for England and World Cup holders France was notable, yet so too has the demise of Ireland’s playoff conquerors in the last Euros, Slovakia, to Pot 5.

Here are the 42 teams who’ve had their pots confirmed so far:

Pot 1: Germany (hosts) Croatia, Netherlands, Hungary, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Belgium, Denmark, Poland.

Pot 2: Austria, Bosnia-Herzegovina, England, Israel, France, Wales, Czech Republic or Switzerland.

Pot 3: Armenia, Ireland, Romania, Slovenia, Sweden, Albania, Iceland, Montenegro.

Pot 4: Azerbaijan, Faroe Islands, Georgia, Greece, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg, Turkey, Bulgaria.

Pot 5: Belarus, Estonia, Gibraltar, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Moldova, Slovakia.

Pot 6: Andorra, Liechtenstein, San Marino.