Ukraine boss rings changes for showdown with Scotland

Ukraine boss Oleksandr Petrakov vowed to ring the changes again as he targeted promotion to the Nations League’s top tier against Scotland on Tuesday, kick-off at 7.45pm.

After losing 3-0 to the Scots at Hampden Park last Wednesday night, Petrakov changed his whole team for the trip to Armenia at the weekend and came away with a 5-0 win.

Scotland’s 2-1 home win over the Republic of Ireland on Saturday night, however, took them two points clear of Ukraine at the top of Group B1 and needing only a draw in Krakow to get promoted to League A.

Petrakov is also looking for the blue and yellows to make the step up to the highest echelons of the competition.

He told the Ukraine national team’s official website: “In no way do I want to insult the Armenian national team, but the difference in individual level between them and the players of Scotland is very big.

“There, football players play in the English Premier League.

“Therefore, our guys did well, they did what they were asked to do.

“There will be changes, as always in football. However, it is not difficult for me.

“All of us, the boys and the coaching staff, want to move up to League A.”

Scotland boss Steve Clarke will be without five starters as skipper Andrew Robertson, Kieran Tierney, Nathan Patterson, Scott McKenna and Scott McTominay are missing reasons while Ukraine are without keeper Heorhiy Bushchan, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Mykola Shaparenko.

Petrakov, whose side won 3-1 against Scotland in the World Cup play-off semi-final at Hampden Park in June, is focusing only on his own side.

He said: “I don’t follow someone who won’t play in Scotland, I look at my team.

“In June, we beat this opponent 3-1 and then we lost 3-0 in Glasgow. So we have parity.”