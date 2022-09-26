Ukraine boss rings changes for showdown with Scotland

Ukraine boss Oleksandr Petrakov vowed to ring the changes again as he targeted promotion to the Nations League’s top tier against Scotland tonight
Ukraine boss rings changes for showdown with Scotland

CHANGES: Ukraine manager Oleksandr Petrakov during the UEFA Nations League match at Hampden Park, Glasgow. Pic: Steve Welsh/PA Wire

Mon, 26 Sep, 2022 - 22:30
Phil Blanche

Ukraine boss Oleksandr Petrakov vowed to ring the changes again as he targeted promotion to the Nations League’s top tier against Scotland on Tuesday, kick-off at 7.45pm.

After losing 3-0 to the Scots at Hampden Park last Wednesday night, Petrakov changed his whole team for the trip to Armenia at the weekend and came away with a 5-0 win.

Scotland’s 2-1 home win over the Republic of Ireland on Saturday night, however, took them two points clear of Ukraine at the top of Group B1 and needing only a draw in Krakow to get promoted to League A.

Petrakov is also looking for the blue and yellows to make the step up to the highest echelons of the competition.

He told the Ukraine national team’s official website: “In no way do I want to insult the Armenian national team, but the difference in individual level between them and the players of Scotland is very big.

“There, football players play in the English Premier League.

“Therefore, our guys did well, they did what they were asked to do.

“There will be changes, as always in football. However, it is not difficult for me.

“All of us, the boys and the coaching staff, want to move up to League A.”

Scotland boss Steve Clarke will be without five starters as skipper Andrew Robertson, Kieran Tierney, Nathan Patterson, Scott McKenna and Scott McTominay are missing reasons while Ukraine are without keeper Heorhiy Bushchan, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Mykola Shaparenko.

Petrakov, whose side won 3-1 against Scotland in the World Cup play-off semi-final at Hampden Park in June, is focusing only on his own side.

He said: “I don’t follow someone who won’t play in Scotland, I look at my team.

“In June, we beat this opponent 3-1 and then we lost 3-0 in Glasgow. So we have parity.”

More in this section

UEFA Euro 2016 Play-Off Draw Euro 2024: How Ireland's Euro draw is shaping up
Conor McMenamin file photo Conor McMenamin cleared over video and recalled by Northern Ireland
Scotland v Republic of Ireland - UEFA Nations League - Group E - Hampden Park Relegation risk and Kenny under cosh – five talking points as Ireland host Armenia
<p>LATE ERROR: Germany's Kai Havertz scores their side's third goal of the game past England goalkeeper Nick Pope during the UEFA Nations League match at Wembley Stadium, London. Pic: Nick Potts/PA Wire</p>

England show their character but quality remains an issue

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.218 s