Jim Crawford and Ireland leaving nothing to chance

Jim Crawford and his squad have come too far to leave anything to chance now so, with that in mind, the Republic of Ireland's U21s have opted against practising penalties since they arrived in Israel for tonight’s Euro 2023 playoff second leg.

If that sounds wrong then there is method, not madness, at play here. Every member of Crawford’s 25-man squad practised spot kicks throughout the last week in Dublin but there is a reluctance to offer up any clues to the opposition now that they are lodged on foreign soil.

“You just don’t know who is watching,” said the manager. “You know what I mean? That’s not me being super paranoid but I know what goes on at this level and there’s every chance that there could be cameras on you, there could be ground staff that are watching. We have done all our work on them.”

The margins here are undeniably slim.

Ireland had far the better chances in the opening tie in Tallaght on Friday but they conceded a sloppy goal before half-time and finished the game against ten men with nothing more than Evan Ferguson’s equaliser to show for their efforts.

The Brighton & Hove Albion striker is a doubt for this return effort due to an ankle injury. Crawford sounded a cautiously optimistic note as to his availability but changes of some stripe are inevitable as these two sides go again for the second time in five days.

The temperature come kick-off at the Bloomfield Stadium is likely to touch close to 30 degrees and Crawford has made a virtue of bringing in fresh players throughout the campaign with 29 handed starts in the eleven games to date.

Three appeared for the first time last week with Aaron Connolly, Joe Hodge and Joe Redmond all brought on board and this fluidity is welcome given they are operating without the likes of Mark McGuinnes, Oisin McEntee and Gavin Kilkenny, all of whom have been key to date.

For all that, Connolly is the only player who had gone up to the senior ranks to have come back down at any point in this U21 campaign and that was a belated decision based on the fact he is not required by Stephen Kenny at this point in time.

Ireland could have deputised a stream of senior talent back into the underage ranks for this one but didn’t. Israel have taken a different path with manager Guy Lozon drafting in three who featured for their seniors in Saturday’s 2-1 Nations League win against Albania.

Then again, Israel’s men’s team have a friendly against Malta on their plate today, Kenny is hoping to avoid relegation to League C. The sum of all this is that Celtic’s Liel Abada, Eden Karzev of Maccabi Netanya and Olympiacos’ Doron Leidner are available tonight.

Abada has scored six times in eleven appearances for his club this season but Crawford and his staff had prepared for this two-legged tie on the assumption that these players would be crossing their paths so there will be no scrambling for video clips now.

The bump in quality that will come with their return will still ask questions. Ireland did well with a rebalanced team last time with the decision to play Connolly and Ferguson up front as a pair necessitating a switch to a back three.

Last Friday’s game was cagey for the opening 15 minutes and it will be interesting to see how both sides approach the opening exchanges here. One goal either way and the other lot is under serious pressure but it will be a long night, especially if 90 minutes fail to produce a winner.

Only Germany managed to take points off Israel in the group stages and they scraped home then with just a goal to spare. Ireland lost away to Montenegro but beat Sweden on the road so anything seems possible when Crawford imparts his last words before kick-off.

“The final message: go and create history. I only got a couple of caps at U21 and I have never forgotten standing for the national anthem, putting on the green jersey. So what is it going to be like for these players to be the first group of U21s to qualify for a finals, in Georgia and Romania next summer?

“It’s something that will live with them for the rest of their lives but, more importantly, it will act as a springboard for their own development and profile to wherever they want to go in their own careers. What an opportunity. We are 90 minutes away from possibly achieving that but it’s not about pressure on the players.

“Go and play their own game and enjoy the occasion.”