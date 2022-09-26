Watford sack Rob Edwards after less than three months in charge

Watford have sacked manager Rob Edwards, the Sky Bet Championship club have confirmed.

Edwards leaves Vicarage Road after just 11 games and less than three months in charge.

Slaven Bilic, the former West Ham, West Brom and Croatia boss, has been appointed to succeed him.

A statement from the Hornets read: "Watford FC has relieved Rob Edwards of his duties as head coach.

"The board of Watford Football Club wishes to place on record its thanks to Rob for all of his work since his appointment and wish him and his assistant Richie Kyle - who will also leave the club - all the very best for their future careers in coaching and management.

"The Hornets will confirm its newly-appointed head coach in due course."

Soon after Edwards' departure, the club confirmed Bilic would take over from the former Forest Green boss.

A statement read: "Watford FC confirms Slaven Bilic as its new head coach on an 18-month contract, subject to receiving the relevant work permit."

Edwards was brought in following the club's relegation from the Premier League last summer having impressed at Forest Green, whom he led to the League Two title.

The 39-year-old made a promising start as his side collected seven points from their opening three games but had managed just one more win since.

Bilic, 54, takes over with the side 10th in the Championship table ahead of a trip to Stoke on Sunday.

Watford owner Gino Pozzo said: "As with all decisions taken by the board, I believe this change to be in the best interests of the club.

"We felt Rob had enough time to show us the identity of his team, however performances haven't reflected our hopes and ambitions.

"Now we must move forward, and, in Slaven Bilic, we have secured the services of an experienced coach who has recent experience of promotion to the Premier League."