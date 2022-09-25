Waterford brush Bray aside to maintain play-off push 

Bray Wanderers 0 Waterford FC 3

FAI Cup Semi Finalists Waterford beat Bray for the fourth time in 2022 to maintain their SSE Airtricity League First Division play-off push.

The away side led 2-0 at the break at Carlisle Grounds on Sunday afternoon before sealing the victory after the interval. But that was only after the hosts missed a penalty just after the restart.

The result moves the third-placed Munster team within two points of Galway United in second position but having one game more played.

And are now assured of at least fourth place when the play-off’s take place next month.

With manager Danny Searle serving a touching line, the Blues were also without the suspended pair of Tunmise Sobowale and Yassine En-Neyah.

There was also a debut for 36-year-old former English Premier League defender Alex Baptiste.

Veteran Kevin Knight came back into the home squad in what was their first game in 16 days. Skipper Hugh Douglas, Callum Thompson, Dan Blackbyrne and Zak O’Neill were also restored to the Seagulls starting 11.

The visitors hit the front in the 16th minute. From Junior’s corner, Richard Taylor challenged with the ball with it going into the net off a Douglas deflection.

They doubled that lead in style in the 29th minute.

Phoenix Patterson struck a fabulous 25-yard free-kick that found the top left hand corner of the net.

The Wicklow side started the second half well and were awarded a 49th minute penalty when Jamie Hollywood’s shot struck Richard Taylor’s arm. But Paul Martin easily saved Colin Kelly’s spot-kick.

They were made to pay for that on the hour. Blackbyrne lost possession near his own right touchline. Shane Griffin gathered and cut back out to score with a low close range drive.

Bray Wanderers: McGuinness; Blackbyrne, Douglas, McManus (Dalton 59), Kevin Knight (Hudson half time); Thompson (Anny-Nzekwue 70), O’Neill, Hollywood, Fox (Zambra 70), Feeney, Kelly (Conor Knight 59).

Waterford FC: Martin; Power (Sobewale 80), Cantwell, Bapiste (Larkin 69), Taylor; O’Keeffe (Akachukwu 83), Griffin; Idowu (Remi Thompson 69), Junior Armando, Patterson; Aouachria (Uche half time).

Referee: Declan Toland (Midlands).