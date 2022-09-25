Lessons learned mean nothing without wins - Frustrated Molumby on Nations League campaign 

A promising opening half on Saturday night at Hampden Park had Stephen Kenny’s side on track to complete the Celtic derby double in the Uefa Nations League but goals conceded after the break condemned them to a 2-1 defeat.
FRUSTRATION: Jayson Molumby of Republic of Ireland. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Sun, 25 Sep, 2022 - 14:09
John Fallon

Jayson Molumby cut a frustrated figure after Ireland’s defeat to Scotland but wasn’t shy about cutting to the chase either.

Molumby was one of Ireland’s bright sparks, snapping into tackles and linking the play from midfield, but that was of little comfort after Ireland were left with nothing to play for except avoiding relegation to League C in Tuesday’s final match against Armenia.

"You can learn lessons but it doesn't really matter because you need to get wins and that's the end of it," says the West Bromwich Albion midfielder.

"The last two games away from home have been disappointing.

"The game-plan away to Ukraine in June was down to a tee and maybe should have held on win but started the second half there slowly.

“It was same here against Scotland but a 10-minute spell at the start of the second half when Scotland applied the pressurised cost us. We lost composure.” Unlike his manager, who contested the decision that led to Ryan Christie’s winning penalty nine minutes from time, Molumby was more interested in looking inwards.

“The penalty shouldn’t come about in the first place,” he said about not dealing with the corner that saw Scott McTominay react first in the air with a header that struck Alan Browne’s arm.

“We’d had a couple of chances and should have finished the game off.

“We had been in control but started really slow in the second half which was a sickener for us."

Steve Clarke (left) congratulates Ryan Christie (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Steve Clarke praises Scotland patience in comeback victory over Ireland

