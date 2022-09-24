Stephen Kenny bemoans 'contentious' penalty decider

Ireland are facing a Nations League relegation battle against Armenia on Tuesday after allowing a first-half lead secured by John Egan slip through goals from Jack Hendry and Ryan Christie.
Stephen Kenny bemoans 'contentious' penalty decider

DISAPPOINTMENT: A dejected Stephen Kenny after Ireland conceded the second goal. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Sat, 24 Sep, 2022 - 22:41
John Fallon, Hampden Park

Stephen Kenny bemoaned what he deemed a dubious penalty decision that proved the difference in Ireland’s 2-1 defeat to Scotland at a packed Hampden Park.

Ireland are facing a Nations League relegation battle against Armenia on Tuesday after allowing a first-half lead secured by John Egan slip through goals from Jack Hendry and Ryan Christie.

The latter, from the spot, stemmed from Alan Browne handling Scott McTominay’s goalbound header with nine minutes to go.

VAR cleared the decision of the Swiss referee but Kenny claimed Browne was pushed in the lead-up to the incident. Replays seemed to suggest if anyone shoved the Irish player, it was fellow Corkman John Egan.

“The penalty is contentious – it’s very harsh,” Kenny asserted.

“Just seeing it before I came, it appears Alan Browne was pushed by a Scottish player that has resulted in him raising his hands in an unnatural position, if you like.

“It was very congested in the box but it seems that’s the case.” A campaign that Kenny had set a “realistic” target of first place from has extracted just four points from five matches, putting top spot and second out of their grasp heading into the final encounter.

“We played brilliantly in the first half, showing composure under pressure, and we got the goal,” he said.

“Scotland’s equaliser was against the run of play, we responded well but didn’t capitalise on the chances.

“With the crowd behind them, Scotland were in the ascendency. Although their attacks were sustained, they didn’t have many clearcut chances.

“After playing for well for long periods, it was a harsh way to lose.” Josh Cullen’s yellow card rules him out of Tuesday, enforcing at least one change, but the likelihood more will be made for what’s descended into a wooden spoon challenge.

More in this section

Scotland v Republic of Ireland - UEFA Nations League B Egan and Molumby share regret of not matching first half intensity after the break 
Scotland v Republic of Ireland - UEFA Nations League B Player ratings: Goalscorer John Egan best of the Irish
Scotland v Republic of Ireland - UEFA Nations League B Bright Irish start cancelled out by Scots to leave Kenny's men in all too familiar scenario 
England head coach Gareth Southgate is under pressure (Nick Potts/PA)

Gareth Southgate: I’m the right person to lead England into World Cup

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.244 s