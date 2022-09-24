Egan and Molumby share regret of not matching first half intensity after the break 

An encouraging, yet ultimately disappointing evening at Hampden Park leaves Ireland in a position where they need to get a result from their final group game to avoid relegation from their current Nations League tier.

That sentiment has echoed from the fans at home and in the Glasgow stands, right down to the players who fought for the cause on the pitch.

Ireland's standout performer on the night, John Egan spoke of his bitter disappointment, with regard to conceding so early post half-time.

"Very disappointed, I think we were brilliant in the first half, but we didn't weather the storm early [after the break]," Egan told Premier Sport.

"They get a goal in the second half, but I thought we responded well. I haven't seen the penalty back, but it's a tough one to take.

"I think it's a game we'll look back on and feel we really should have got something out of," Egan added.

Jayson Molumby was similarly downbeat on their display at the beginning of the second 45.

"It’s obviously disappointing. We went 1-0 ahead at half-time and I thought we were very comfortable. We just didn’t start quick enough in the second half and it ended up costing us.

"We knew they were going to start quick in the second half and it’s disappointing We had a couple of chances as well that we’ll be disappointed with, we should have finished the game off.

"First half we were excellent, well-organised, we matched them in every battle, every second ball and it’s just disappointing that that seemed to fade in the second half."