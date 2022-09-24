Bright Irish start cancelled out by Scots to leave Kenny's men in all too familiar scenario 

Uefa Nations League Group B1

SCOTLAND…2 (Jack Henry 50, Ryan Christie 82 pen) IRELAND…1 (John Egan 18)

Amber flashes danger to Ireland, for once again in their luminous away kit a first half masterclass and opener was followed by a slump and derision.

Only this time the outcome was worse than against Ukraine, a defeat to deepen Ireland’s wretched Nations League record.

In a replica of last time out on the road in June, a defender – John Egan – struck the opener to crown their supremacy, only to concede within five minutes of the restart through Jack Hendry’s close-range header.

The creator of that equaliser, Ryan Christie, then completed the turnaround nine minutes from full-time by converting a penalty awarded for handball on Alan Browne from Scott McTominay’s header.

The Scottish siege that ensued between the two goals was briefly punctuated by Troy Parrott squandering a sitter when sent clear but the outcome means third place is the highest possible finish Ireland can secure after Tuesday’s final fixture against minnows Armenia.

That’s a long way down from Stephen Kenny’s grandiose talk of winning the pool.

It had all begun so promisingly for Stephen Kenny’s side, compensating for the absence of aerial power from the dropped Shane Duffy by scoring off a corner that Steve Clarke enlisted set-piece specialist Austin MacPhee to avoid.

Needing to record a double over the Scots to stand any chance of usurping their Celtic cousins for second place, Ireland had a Parrott goal disallowed for offside before Egan popped up with the 18th minute breakthrough.

From a corner which Parrott won off Henry, James McClean’s delivery was nodded away by Lyndon Dykes but Jayson Molumby won the second ball in the air ahead of Callum McGregor.

That knockdown was prodded on by Nathan Collins into the path of Egan Collins, who smashed his volley from eight yards inside Craig Gordon’s near post.

Scotland, 3-0 conquerors of Ukraine on Wednesday, failed to trouble Gavin Bazunu in the opening 45 minutes with captain John McGinn, on his 50th cap, unusually profligate.

Scuffing a volley from Stuart Armstrong’s right-wing cross on 28 minutes was the closest the hosts came to an equaliser.

Although Parrott forced Gordon to dive full-stretch to bat away his header, he was penalised in the build-up for a push on Kieran Tierney, who had to be substituted shortly before the break due to a muscle injury.

Revenge was clearly on the conscience of the Scots and after a shake-up by Clarke in the dressing-room, much of their slackness that characterised their first-half showing was eradicated.

Stretching Ireland was an obvious avenue to exploit, with substitute Greg Taylor and Christie central to testing Matt Doherty’s ring-rustiness from his paucity of gametime at Tottenham Hotspur.

The right wing-back was far too slow in closing Christie down for the cross that enabled Hendry to ghost in behind Egan and steer his downward header past Bazunu off the post.

Doherty almost immediately atoned by dashing upfield but couldn’t keep his shot on his weaker left foot on target.

Then came the turning point of Parrott’s miss, all created on the counterattack from a Scottish corner. Michael Obafemi, preferred to Chiedozie Ogbene in attack, latched onto Callum McGregor’s stray pass, utilising his explosive pace to dart beyond the halfway line.

That entailed avoiding a desperate lunge by Christie to scythe him down and his square pass was ideal for Parrott to hare in on goal. Faced one-on-one with Gordon, the striker who has yet to score on loan at Preston this term continued the drought by shooting tamely, giving the veteran ample opportunity to stick out his leg to prevent Ireland retaking the lead.

Scotland didn’t look back. McGinn speared a low shot a yard wide and another flowing move culminated in substitute Ryan Fraser cutting in and testing Bazunu for the first time. He was equal to the rising effort, pushing it away for a corner.

Blocks by Egan and Collins were to follow as Ireland retreated further and there was a sense of inevitability about the winner.

VAR still needed to check the validity of Sandro Schärer’s decision but it only momentarily delayed the raucous home crowd hitting their peak noise level when Christie sent Bazunu the wrong way from the spot.

SCOTLAND: C Gordon; A Hickey (A Ralston 59) , S McKenna, J Hendry, K Tierney (G Taylor 41); S McTominay, C McGregor; S Armstrong (R Fraser 59), J McGinn, R Christie (K McClean 84); L Dykes (C Adams 84).

IRELAND: G Bazunu; D O’Shea, N Collins, J Egan; M Doherty (S Coleman 76), J Molumby (A Browne 76), J Cullen, J Knight, J McClean (R Brady 82); T Parrott (C Robinson 76), M Obafemi (C Ogbene 61).

REFEREE: Sandro Schärer (SUI).

ATTENDANCE: 48553