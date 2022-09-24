Team news: Shane Duffy axed for Ireland's trip to Scotland

Shane Duffy has been left out of the Ireland team to face Scotland in tonight’s penultimate Uefa Nations League B encounter at Hampden Park (7.45pm).
Dara O’Shea deputised for the suspended centre-back last time out in June against Ukraine and has retained his place as Duffy has struggled for game-time at club level.
In the other close calls, Jayson Molumby remains in midfield ahead of Jeff Hendrick, with Michael Obafemi preferred over Chiedozie Ogbene in attack.
Scotland boss Steve Clarke has stuck to his vow of selecting his strongest team, with just two-goal hero off the bench in Wednesday’s 3-0 win over Ukraine coming in for Che Adams. Aaron Hickey is chosen as a direct replacement at right-back for the injured Nathan Patterson.
They require draws in the final games against Ireland and Ukraine on Tuesday to finish top of the group.
C Gordon; A Hickey, S McKenna, J Hendry, K Tierney; S McTominay, C McGregor; S Armstrong, J McGinn, R Christie; L Dykes.
G Bazunu; D O’Shea, N Collins, J Egan; M Doherty, J Molumby, J Knight, J McClean; T Parrott, J Knight; M Obafemi.
Sandro Schärer (SUI).