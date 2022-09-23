'I've fallen back in love with the game,' says Connolly

Crawford insists his side have “nothing to fear” in Tel Aviv next Tuesday. The Dubliner wasn’t alone in believing his was the better team on Friday night. Ireland created the better chances and had much of the play but went behind to a sloppy opener from Idan Gorno.
The fact that away goals don’t count double anymore is in their favour but a 1-1 draw was still no reward for a team that pushed and probed to the end against a visiting outfit that finished a man down.
“We have nothing to fear going into the second leg in Israel,” said Crawford who felt Ireland should have had a penalty for the 80th minute incident with Connolly which saw Israel’s Stav Lemmon sent off.
“I said to the boys the most important part now is to rest and recover, polish up on a couple of things heading into the second leg, but it's there for us, they have got a taste of it and we have nothing to be afraid of.”
Connolly’s influential return to the fold lacked only a goal, though not for the want of trying.
“Aaron was outstanding. We have been questioned about bringing him in but I had no hesitation, once we had those initial conversations and he wanted to come in. He proved to everyone that he adores putting on the green jersey, he went so close to scoring in the first half and again at the end of the game. He was a constant thorn in their side. I don't know how long he will be with the U21s but if he keeps playing like that he will be back in the senior team.”
It was a take that was tempered with caution.
Connolly has obvious abilities but he needs to score more and Crawford made the point that one impressive display here had to be just a start rather than an end for him as he returns to the international scene.
“He knows well himself it can't be just one performance. He has to carry that on. To reach the top it's not having spells of being a top pro, you have to live being a top pro day in, day out.
“He knows that, he is aware of that, to admit it as he did in an interview (during the summer). When I saw the interview it got me thinking that we need to make contact and he didn't let anyone down.”