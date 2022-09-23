'I've fallen back in love with the game,' says Connolly

Aaron Connolly revealed that he has fallen back in love with football. And now the striker is aiming to fire the Republic of Ireland to an historic Uefa European Under-21 Championship.

Despite not scoring in the 1-1 drawn first-leg with Israel at Tallaght Stadium, the Galway native picked up the man of the match accolade. He has now targeted turning his career back around on loan at Venezia with an eye to forcing his way back to Brighton spotlight. And back into Stephen Kenny’s senior squad. But first he wants to help Jim Crawford's side make it to next summer's European Championships.

“I loved it,” beamed the 22-year-old. “It’s been a while. Certain things have gone on in my career of late. To play in front of a big crowd in a big game was just great. I loved every minute of it.”

With a difficult spell at club level, he stressed “I’ve got my love back for the game. When the love goes for the game, it’s hard to perform on the pitch. I’m trying my best every day. Obviously, I’ve gone to Italy. And I’ve rediscovered my love for the game again. To be honest, the pre-season nearly put me off it. But it’s helped me. I’m fit. I’m hungrier than ever to get back with the Ireland first team, and to push back on at Brighton.”

Crawford insists his side have “nothing to fear” in Tel Aviv next Tuesday. The Dubliner wasn’t alone in believing his was the better team on Friday night. Ireland created the better chances and had much of the play but went behind to a sloppy opener from Idan Gorno.

The fact that away goals don’t count double anymore is in their favour but a 1-1 draw was still no reward for a team that pushed and probed to the end against a visiting outfit that finished a man down.

“We have nothing to fear going into the second leg in Israel,” said Crawford who felt Ireland should have had a penalty for the 80th minute incident with Connolly which saw Israel’s Stav Lemmon sent off.

“I said to the boys the most important part now is to rest and recover, polish up on a couple of things heading into the second leg, but it's there for us, they have got a taste of it and we have nothing to be afraid of.”

Connolly’s influential return to the fold lacked only a goal, though not for the want of trying.

“Aaron was outstanding. We have been questioned about bringing him in but I had no hesitation, once we had those initial conversations and he wanted to come in. He proved to everyone that he adores putting on the green jersey, he went so close to scoring in the first half and again at the end of the game. He was a constant thorn in their side. I don't know how long he will be with the U21s but if he keeps playing like that he will be back in the senior team.”

It was a take that was tempered with caution.

Connolly has obvious abilities but he needs to score more and Crawford made the point that one impressive display here had to be just a start rather than an end for him as he returns to the international scene.

“He knows well himself it can't be just one performance. He has to carry that on. To reach the top it's not having spells of being a top pro, you have to live being a top pro day in, day out.

“He knows that, he is aware of that, to admit it as he did in an interview (during the summer). When I saw the interview it got me thinking that we need to make contact and he didn't let anyone down.”