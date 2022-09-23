Connolly's class keeps Ireland in the hunt ahead of Tel Aviv summit

Republic of Ireland U21s 1 Israel U21s 1

Not the result that the Republic of Ireland wanted in the first leg of this Euro 2023 playoff, even more so with Israel playing with ten men down the homeward stretch, but a first major finals at this U21 grade remains within their grasp.

Jim Crawford’s side fell behind late in the first-half, equalised just after the hour and did most of the probing throughout this vital encounter in South Dublin, but they will have no lead to protect in Tel Aviv’s near-30 degree heat on Tuesday.

The portents for that second leg can be whatever you make of them. Ireland had 2-0 wins away to both Sweden, their main rival for the runners-up spot, and Montenegro in Group F, but they were hammered in Italy, lost in Montenegro and only drew in Luxembourg.

Changes are inevitable given the logistics, weather and time span involved but Aaron Connolly will surely start again after the decision to recall him for the first time in three years resulted in a superb performance that deserved at least one goal.

Crawford was always going to utilise Connolly here having called the on-loan Venezia forward into the squad for the first time in three years and the Galwayman duly partnered Brighton and Hove Albion’s Evan Ferguson up front from the off.

That change rippled through the team in the adoption of a back three with St Patrick’s Athletic’s Joe Redmond making his debut at the grade as one of three centre-backs and another new boy, Wolves’ Joe Hodge, in midfield.

Operating in the same neck of the woods was Maccabi Tel Aviv’s Oscar Gloukh, a highly-talented 18-year old and one of four in their starting line-up who featured earlier this year when Israel’s U19s lost out to England in a European Championship final.

This was a capable side that lost out by the bare minimum to Germany in their group – twice – and honours were more or less even for the opening 15 minutes here as the sides teased things out. There was no rush with 180 minutes to play.

It was Connolly who injected life into proceedings with a first effort diverted to safety by the goalkeeper via the inside of a post and the striker had another not long after that skimmed the same stanchion on its way wide.

Ireland looked dangerous in patches, Will Smallbone having one shot tipped over the bar after 40 minutes, but Israel had their own moments with Brian Maher thwarting two of Mohammad Kanaan’s three first-half efforts shortly before half-time.

It was unfortunate for the Irish goalkeeper then that he gifted Israel the opener with a rash rush off his line from Osher Davida’s corner that left Idan Gorno with the simplest of headers into the empty net. And right before the break.

It was a goal that coloured the restart. Israel were happy to soak up whatever the Irish could bring at them which, for the next 15 minutes, amounted in the main to centre-back Eiran Cashin’s committed threat in the air.

The Derby County man was in the vicinity again after 65 minutes, only this time in the role of leverage for Ferguson who rose above him to send Tyreik Wright’s corner into the net. It was his first goal at the grade at the age of just 17.

Connolly was crucial to it, his hustle earning the corner in the first place, and the 22-year old’s endeavour – and wiles – proved profitable again with ten minutes to go when he raced Stav Lemkin for a ball over the top.

Replays suggested barely any contact, if any, that may have been in the penalty area but Lemkin saw red and Ireland won a free-kick rather than the penalty they wanted and which Smallbone hit straight at the keeper.

Connolly, again, almost claimed a dramatic lead in injury-time with a shot that rose just too high too soon. Frustrating, but then Crawford warned against undue elation or alarm before this tie regardless of the result. Everything is still to play for.

Republic of Ireland: B Maher; J O’Brien, J Redmond, E Cashin; L O’Connor, C Coventry, W Smallbone, J Hodge, T Wright; E Ferguson, A Connolly.

Subs: D Devoy for Hodge (73); M Odubeko for Ferguson (79); F Ebosele for Wright (84).

Israel: D Peretz; R Herman, EY Kancepolsky, Z Morgan, G Cohen, S Lemkin; O Davida, M Kanaan, O Gloukh, I Shahar; I Gorno.

Subs: K Jaber for Herman and H Layous for Kanaan (both 61); Z Zasno for Davida and Y Hofmeister for Kancepolsky (both 79); NG Milamud for Gorno (83).

Referee: D Bel (Croatia).