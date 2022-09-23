John McGinn warming to Scotland leadership role

Scotland midfielder John McGinn feels wearing the armband is becoming more natural after admitting the captain's role was initially "alien".

The 28-year-old is set to lead out his country against the Republic of Ireland on Saturday when he wins his 50th cap.

The former St Mirren and Hibernian player skippered Steve Clarke's side to victory against Ukraine on Wednesday as he again deputised for the injured Andy Robertson.

McGinn was made club captain of Aston Villa in the summer but there have been some challenges with Steven Gerrard's side enduring a slow start to the campaign before picking up with a draw against Manchester City and win over Southampton.

Gerrard claimed recently that McGinn had been "trying too hard" but the former Rangers manager expected that after handing him the captaincy.

When asked about his leadership roles, McGinn said: "I'm certainly more comfortable and enjoying the responsibility a lot more.

"I know I'm only standing in for Robbo when he is suspended or injured but doing at club level and then doing it here, it's starting to become a little bit more natural.

"It was alien at the start but both gaffers have got belief in me doing that role.

"I am thoroughly enjoying it and it certainly makes it a little bit extra special when you captain your country."

McGinn certainly led by example and took responsibility on Wednesday when his goal gave Scotland a well-deserved breakthrough 20 minutes from time as they went top of Nations League Group B1.

His 14th international goal had a familiar look to it as the midfielder got his body in front of a defender and used his strength to brush off the challenge before firing home.

The Ukraine players appealed for a foul but the Italian referee did not feel the need to check the monitor after advice from his video assistants.

McGinn said: "I'm used to doing it but I'm also used to getting pulled up for it. That's how I normally get my bookings, for dissent.

"I knew if I got my body in front it would give the ref a decision to make but thankfully this time they made the right decision and the goal stood.

"Just as well, because I celebrated a wee bit too much."

Meanwhile, Scotland manager Steve Clarke has explained why he has called St Mirren centre-back Declan Gallagher and Verona left-back Josh Doig into the Scotland squad for the remaining Nations League matches against the Republic of Ireland and Ukraine.

The pair were added to the group following the withdrawal through injury of Nathan Patterson and David Turnbull.

"I know Declan from when he was in the squad before," said Clarke. "He's got experience - don't forget he was part of the Euro 2020 squad and he had a fantastic match away in Serbia against (Aleksandar) Mitrovic so he's got the qualities we might need over the next two games.

"Josh is the captain of the (Scotland) under-21s, he did very well at Hibs. He's obviously in a position where we have good quality players but I just felt this was a chance to bring him up and show him there is a pathway and give him a chance to be around the squad."

McGinn was speaking as McDonald's Fun Football ambassador