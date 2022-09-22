Dunne doesn't bite on Bohs link but admits he's eager for management role

Richard Dunne has refused to bite on rumours linking him with the vacant managers job at Bohemians but has admitted he is now ready to get into the dugout for real.

The former Ireland defender has completed his UEFA Pro license and in spite of his relatively limited experience has been one of three names that have cropped up in relation to the hot seat at Dalymount Park which was vacated by Keith Long earlier this month.

Dunne, who is currently living in the South of France, was back in his home town for UEFA Nations League punditry duty with Virgin Media on Thursday night and was asked about the reports around the Gypsies job.

"There's not a lot to tell," Dunne responded to host Tommy Martin. "It's speculation in a newspaper. It's not the worst story I've heard about myself! It's one of those things, it happens. Ex-internationals, I suppose, we get linked with jobs from time to time."

Derek Pender and Vinny Perth are reported to be among the other contenders for the role at Dalymount Park However, Dunne did reveal he now feels ready to take the reins in his first management role.

"Yeah for the last six or seven years I have been coaching in France and England. I've done my coaching badges and stuff so now, I've just finished my pro license and I think it's time to test myself at a higher level. So if something does come up, I'd be interested in it."

When pushed on what would attract him to take his first step in management, Dunne, who has spent time with Ireland's U16 team, responded by saying "something that's a god challenge. Something that is a project. A team that wants to be progressive, they want to move forward. Something like that, that you can affect and make a difference in is something that would appeal to me."