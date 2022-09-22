Cullen insists Ireland can cope with sharpened Scottish attack 

Midfielder says Stephen Kenny's side have paid little attention to their Celtic cousins' revenge mission and instead are focused on the task at hand — victory 
In his stride: Josh Cullen during a Republic of Ireland training session at the FAI National Training Centre in Abbotstown, Dublin. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Thu, 22 Sep, 2022 - 15:21
John Fallon

Josh Cullen is adamant Ireland will be ready for the juggernaut of Scotland when their Celtic cousins seek revenge at Hampden Park on Saturday.

A chastening 3-0 defeat in June was motivation enough for Steve Clarke’s side to win the rematch but their victory over top seeds Ukraine on Wednesday by the same margin puts a group win within their control.

Cullen, who Vincent Kompany brought with him when swapping Anderlecht for Burnley in the summer, isn’t disposed to being caught up in the Tartan hype, confirming the squad didn’t watch last night’s game together at their Castleknock Hotel base.

They fly to Glasgow later today, with six points from the double-header that concludes against Armenia at home next Tuesday the aim. A draw in Hampden could downgrade that concluding fixture into a battle to avoid relegation to League C, a far cry from the top spot target Stephen Kenny had set his team as “realistic”.

“If Scotland see it as a revenge mission, or however they view the game, we’re just as determined to go there and get another three points and put in another good performance,” said the midfielder, set to win his 21st cap.

“That doesn’t change how I view the game, or how everyone in camp views the game. We’re hungry as well, to go and get another result.

“We respect Scotland who have good players and are a good side but we’ve analysed areas where we think we can hurt them and get at them during the game. Also, we’ve also analysed their threats that we’ll be trying to nullify.

“It comes down to us to put all of that into practice on the day and if we can do that, we’re confident we can go and get another result.” 

It was no coincidence that Ireland’s last window, the quadruple header in June, improved when Kenny deployed an extra midfielder in his formation. Cullen was the constant in an engine-room that featured intermittently Jeff Hendrick, Jason Knight and Jayson Molumby.

“Jayson came in was brilliant in the two games. Credit to the manager and his coaching staff for making that little tactical tweak,” he confessed.

“It showed in the performances and in the results. However, if the manager sees fit to set us up for whatever game. then we believe in it. We trust whatever decisions he makes.”

