Ireland revenge in Scotland's sights after Clarke's Tartan Army soar top of group

Righting the wrongs of their Aviva annihilation is next on Steve Clarke’s to-do list after Scotland swept aside Ukraine to lead Ireland’s Nations League group.

Wednesday’s night 3-0 thumping of the group’s top seeds was the exact opposite of their visit to Dublin in June, both in terms of scoreline and territory.

Lydon Dykes – who insists the Scots still owe Ireland one – came off the bench to add a brace to John McGinn’s 70th-minute opener, inflicting a first defeat of the campaign on a Ukrainian side who ended their World Cup qualification ambitions in the June playoffs.

Draws over the next five days from their remaining fixtures against Ireland at Hampden on Saturday and the Ukraine rematch in Krakow will consolidate Scotland’s position as winners of group B1 and seal promotion to the top rung for the next series in 2024.

Their position of strength won’t deter the Tartan Army from seeking revenge against Ireland on their home patch.

Should Ukraine avoid defeat against Armenia, Ireland require victory against their Celtic cousins to avoid Tuesday’s meeting with the bottom seeds being a battle to avoid relegation to League C.

“We go away to rest and recover and get ready for a tough game against Ireland,” Clarke surmised about the aftermath of sinking the Ukrainian Yellow Submarine.

“Obviously, we went over there in the summer and didn't do ourselves justice. We want to do ourselves justice on Saturday.

“Is Ireland the perfect game for us? Without being disrespectful I would rather play San Marino. No, listen, it is another game. Hopefully we can have a similar performance and similar result.

“These boys want to be successful for their country. They have shown that over a number of matches. In football things don't always go your way.

“You get difficult moments but the key thing is to respond to them.

“We've responded tonight but we have to respond again on Saturday because we want to be in a position going to Poland to play Ukraine in the last game where we have a realistic chance of being top of the section.”

Clarke is almost certain to be without star defender Nathan Patterson, who was stretchered off in the first half with a knee injury, the extent of which will be ascertained following scans.

“It does not look like a good one for Nathan but, fingers-crossed, it is not too bad,” said the Scottish supremo.

“But I was pleased for Aaron Hickey who came on. Everybody forgets he’s only 20 too and he probably felt more like an international player after that.

“He grew into the game really well. It wasn't an easy job to come on and play against Ukraine’s Mykhaylo Mudryk who a lot of people are looking at. Mudryk has good pace but Aaron dealt with him well.

“We have good strength in depth and that's what we are trying to build.

“You need a good squad obviously with three games in a very short space of time.” QPR striker Dykes said after this double: "This win gives us massive confidence.

"We've got one to give to Ireland as well because our last game against them wasn't up to the standard we should have been at.

"We take confidence into that game to ensure we get three points.

"We wanted to prove everyone wrong, to show we could have done better on the night (against Ukraine in the summer).

“We had to put our heads back to the training ground and work hard.

"We're focused on the group now and it's a good start to the three games."

Ireland’s only hope of snaffling the top spot that Stephen Kenny set as a target is by accruing six points, while praying the other two games end in draws.

That unlikely scenario would win them the pool – with promotion and a Euro playoff guaranteed – by virtue of the head-to-head criteria applying to nations deadlocked on points.