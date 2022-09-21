Luke Byrne: Damien Duff would value FAI Cup success over Premier League wins 

Premier Division

Shelbourne v Shamrock Rovers

Tolka Park, Thursday (7:45pm).

FAI Cup fever parked for three weeks, Shelbourne captain Luke Byrne has Shamrock Rovers in his sights to consolidate their Premier Division status.

The Reds won’t be repeating the pattern of their last promotion of two years ago when they dropped straight back down and the influence of Damien Duff has been uppermost in breaking that cycle.

Byrne is the Shels player who knows the Irish legend best, the pair were part of the same Shamrock Rovers team Duff saw out his career in 2015 and flanking him on his early forays into coaching at Rovers and then Shels.

This is the first time they’ve formed a manager/player relationship but the mutual gains have been rewarding.

One of the few players to survive Duff’s cull when he assumed his first senior managerial post in December, they’ve prospered together.

An FAI Cup semi-final visit to Waterford on October 16 was secured at the weekend and looking down from seventh position they hold a 14-point buffer on UCD in the relegation playoff spot.

Rovers come to Tolka nursing back-to-back defeats on the road to Gent and Derry City over the past week, requiring points from these back matches to stave off a late surge for their crown by the Candystripes.

“It could be a good time to play Rovers,” observed the former Hoop.

“They’ve had a really busy schedule, playing 120 minutes in Derry on Sunday, but on the other side, they have been the top team in the country for the last few years.

“They’ve bounced back from defeats so they’re probably a bit of a wounded animal but we’ll go in full of belief that we can beat them after Sunday’s win against Bohs.”

That belief is fuelled by Duff, the centurion rating an FAI Cup success ahead of anything he won as a player, including his two Premier League medals with Chelsea.

“When he (Duff) took the job, he told us he’d felt emotional when attending last year’s Cup final last year with his assistant Alan Quinn,” revealed Byrne.

“He was thinking of potentially down the line managing a team in the Cup final here and what it would mean.

“We’ve been made very aware from early in the season that he wanted to win the Cup.

“Obviously, the league form is our priority, but as the season has gone on, we've kept knocking off the rounds and we can feel how much it means to him during Cup weeks.”

Rovers will be without Lee Grace, following his red card in Derry, while Andy Lyons and Justin Ferizaj are absent on international duty for Ireland’s U21s and U19s respectively.

Hoops boss Stephen Bradley has late decisions to make on the fitness of Sean Hoare, Richie Towell and Pico Lopes.