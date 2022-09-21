Duffy has unfinished business in Glasgow. Kenny should let him get to it

Whereas a shortage of defenders is causing strife for the Scottish Steven, the Irish Stephen is this week pained by an abundance of them.

Form, both for club and country, decrees Nathan Collins and John Egan will occupy two thirds of Kenny’s backline within either of his wedded formations of 3-4-2-1 or 3-5-2 but the decision on whom he gifts the final golden ticket in the triumvirate to will represent a pointer towards next year’s Euro qualifiers.

Quizzed on Tuesday about his selection dilemma, as much as tried not to, the soundings from Kenny about the cases for Séamus Coleman or Shane Duffy didn’t chime.

Much of the answer weighed heavily on past records of service while highlighting the rigours of tackling a Celtic derby against a wounded animal from a standing start.

Neither of the veterans have started a Premier League game this season. Ironically, the emergence of Scottish sensation Nathan Patterson is militating against Coleman’s involvement at Everton while Fulham have stuck with the tried and tested from their promotion season at centre-back rather than loan arrival Duffy.

It’s difficult to argue Duffy’s claims when the Cottagers savour the lofty heights of sixth place, ahead of Chelsea and Liverpool.

If form and fitness are the crucial criteria, Dara O’Shea has a claim to being out in front on both. In his favour is continuity of appearances for West Bromwich Albion in which he’s both captained the team and popped up with goals.

Blend in too the shakiness Duffy displayed in the last encounter with the Scots; twice ceding possession on the edge of his own box and fortunate to escape punishment through uncharacteristic wastefulness by John McGinn.

All those factors signal one outcome to Kenny’s conundrum, only it’s not that simple. Flip the negatives and the impact Duffy’s presence brings is equally compelling for his inclusion.

It was a troubled spell in, of all places, Scotland that prompted Kenny to last axe Duffy from his XI 18 months ago.

A dream move, albeit on loan, to boyhood rivals Celtic backfired. It was compounded by Duffy's personal grief of losing his father Brian and the manager felt it best to omit his first captain from the opening World Cup qualifier in Serbia.

Into his place came Ciarán Clark, who got beaten in the air by his former Newcastle United teammate Aleksandar Mitrović for the goal that gave Serbia the lead for the first time in their 3-2 victory.

It’s hardly fanciful to suggest Duffy wouldn’t have been so easily bullied had he been marshalling the defence, borne out by the job he did on his new Fulham colleague six months later in Dublin.

There was scant rationale to Kenny retaining Clark for the visit of Luxembourg a few days later, yet the slump continued in what proved to be his last outing for Ireland.

Sense soon prevailed and Duffy reestablished himself in the side as the bedrock of the defensive unit. A towering figure, his immense value can be quantified by his contribution in the opposite box, as well as his own.

All three of his goals were rescue remedies for Kenny, starting with the equaliser to avoid defeat against lowest Nations League seeds Bulgaria in his first match at the helm.

His aerial power and ability to salvage lost causes was apparent again last September when striding forward to pilfer a point against Azerbaijan, thereby dodging more misery against a minnow. Two months later and his intervention came in a different context, nodding the breakthrough goal with 25 minutes as Ireland toiled in Luxembourg.

And there’s more. He was the menace thrust into the Serbia box late on, leading to the fortuitous own-goal equaliser while the sense of alarm among the Belgium defenders and goalkeeper was clear in March when his knockdown enabled Chiedozie Ogbene to produce his wondergoal.

Duffy has unfinished business in Glasgow and, despite the threat he faces to remain aboard Kenny’s vessel, launching the Derryman into the cauldron on Saturday is the wisest option available.