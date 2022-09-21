Lean Doherty ready to show Ireland the benefit of Conte's mean regime

Beads of sweat are swept from Matt Doherty’s brow as he enters the FAI conference room, although the exertions of Ireland training are bearable compared to Tottenham’s regime.

If Antonio Conte is to rid Spurs of their soft reputation, peak fitness is a prerequisite. The sight of Harry Kane vomiting and Son Heung-min collapsing on the Korean turf in exhaustion during pre-season testified to the discipline demanded.

Doherty is all the better for it. While his pointed features are accentuated by a new goatee beard, he’s unquestionably in leaner condition.

“I shaved the side of my face down and it’s made me look slimmer,” he joked before confronting the evident toning.

“We train pretty hard. I’ve never had pre-season like that, in terms of how tough it was.

“Fitness-wise, there has been a huge improvement among the whole squad, not just me but there’s a new style too.

“The whole mentality of the whole club has changed as well; after his first meeting, you were ready to run through a wall for him.

“He’s making us feel like winners.”

Whether that shift of mentality delivers silverware for a club with just a single League Cup to show in the past 31 years will be telling but so far, so good in the Italian’s full season.

Level with fellow unbeaten side Manchester City in the Premier League table, just a point off leaders Arsenal, is better than expected from the outside after seven games.

Frustratingly, Doherty’s contribution is isolated to a three-minute cameo off the bench against Southampton six weeks ago, a consequence of his gradual recovery from injury.

The Dubliner had been Conte’s first-choice wing-back until April, chipping in with two goals and three assists in five games, when his knee buckled under a challenge by Aston Villa’s Matt Cash. Any diagnosis featuring the word collateral flashes danger and it was the medial ligament which ruptured to set him back four months.

Having Emerson Royal and new recruit Djed Spence to deputise on the right fed into Conte’s cautious approach to Doherty’s comeback.

The defender is in an unusual position coming into Ireland duty of being mentally and physically attuned without possessing the match sharpness to complement that.

Ireland games against Scotland on Saturday and Armenia next Tuesday present the springboard to sculpt his readiness for the torturous schedule that awaits him on his return to London.

“He (Conte) said in his press conference that I would be available fully for selection after the international break,” noted the 30-year-old.

“That’s kind of the plan - if Stephen (Kenny) obeys him!

“These pair of games should help. He knows I have the lungs and the legs to last 90 minutes and we’ve got 12 club games before the next international window in November.

“I haven’t been frustrated because I understand where the manager is coming from. He trusts me, knowing what I can do for me once I’m available.

“It happened last season when training like an animal for a couple of months got me into the team.

“I’ve started to feel really good again in the last three weeks, doing things more off the cuff in training rather than thinking about them. I’m chomping at the bit now.”

Kenny and Ireland are poised to become the beneficiaries. When available, Doherty has been a first choice during the two-year reign of Kenny, most controversially ahead of captain Séamus Coleman in the early stages.

There’ll be a familiar foe facing him at Hampden Park on Saturday in the shape of Kieran Tierney. Just once have they crossed paths in the North-London derby when the Arsenal wideman conquered the dual.

“That was a pretty tough game at the Emirates,” he recalled of a match 18 months ago after which pundit Michael Owen took Doherty to task for constantly losing Tierney.

“He (Tierney) played quite well that day, I know what his strengths are and what he brings to the table.

“Then again, he needs to know what I bring to the table as well. It could be a pretty good battle.”

Tottenham’s €15m signing from Wolves two years ago has tunnel vision positivity when it comes to his international outlook. That visualisation telegraphs to 2024 and the European Championships in Germany.

Although these concluding Uefa Nations League fixtures don’t carry qualification significance, points count towards the draw to be held on October 9.

“A lot of us are at that age where there might not be that many more opportunities to get back into a serious tournament,” admitted Doherty, overlooked by Martin O’Neill for the Euro 2016 finals squad.

“Some of us like myself have never reached a tournament. That has us pretty focused. We’ve set a goal which I think we’re capable of achieving.

“People might not believe that’s the case but I feel like I know football. And I know how good the players are and how they listen to the manager.”

They’ll have more than a fighting chance once Doherty’s penchant for applying the hard yards is shared across the group.