Chelsea sack club director after less than a month over 'inappropriate messages’

Damian Willoughby started work at the club this month. Chelsea say messages were sent before employment there
Chelsea sack club director after less than a month over 'inappropriate messages’

 

Wed, 21 Sep, 2022 - 10:09

Chelsea said they had terminated their commercial director Damian Willoughby’s employment with immediate effect after receiving evidence he had sent “inappropriate messages” before being appointed by the club.

Willoughby began working at Chelsea this month after the club’s takeover by an investment group led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.

“Evidence of inappropriate messages sent by Mr Willoughby, prior to his appointment at Chelsea FC earlier this month, has recently been provided to and investigated by the club,” a club spokesperson said. 

"While they were sent prior to his employment at the club, such behaviour runs absolutely counter to the workplace environment and corporate culture being established by the club’s new ownership.” 

Willoughby has yet to reply to a request for comment from Reuters.

The Telegraph, which first reported the story, said that Willoughby had been sending the messages to a football finance agent from last year. The report said that Willoughby’s lawyers had declined to comment.

More in this section

Slovakia v Republic of Ireland - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Qualifier Playoff blow for Vera Pauw as Leanne Kiernan ruled out for 'several months'
David Henderson court case Pilot said plane was 'dodgy' prior to footballer Emiliano Sala's fatal flight
Arsenal v Ajax - UEFA Women's Champions League - Second Round - First Leg - LV Bet Stadium Meadow Park McCabe denied as Arsenal’s Champions League hopes in the balance
#Chelsea
<p>Aaron Connolly during a Republic of Ireland U21's training session at FAI National Training Centre in Abbotstown, Dublin. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile</p>

Aaron Connolly: I've made so-called mistakes but I'm ready to focus on football

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.256 s