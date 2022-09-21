Aaron Connolly: I've made so-called mistakes but I'm ready to focus on football

Aaron Connolly insists his presence in the Ireland U21 squad proves he doesn’t take international football for granted.

The attacker has earned eight senior caps since his last involvement with the underage squad two years ago but his tribulations at club level, on his second loan spell from Brighton and Hove Albion, pushed him beyond the periphery of Stephen Kenny’s squad.

His international activities are for now consumed by the attempt of the U21s to complete their mission of reaching next year’s Euros. Playoff victory against Israel over two legs, starting in Tallaght on Friday at 7pm, would send Ireland to a first-ever major tournament at this level.

Connolly, 22, is currently in Italy with Serie B club Venezia and in the mix to feature at some point on Friday. Jim Crawford was Kenny’s assistant at U21 level in 2019 during Connolly’s breakthrough period and, as current manager, believes the Galwegian can contribute over the two legs.

The attacker, who marked his first Premier League start for the Seagulls with a brace against Tottenham Hotspur, hasn’t been around an Ireland set-up since last September when he was hauled off at the interval as Ireland trailed to Azerbaijan.

He has revealed that it was John Morling, currently working for the FAI in a temporary capacity as football consultant, who facilitated his return.

“I actually spoke to John first,” Connolly told FAI.TV.

“He was the Brighton and Hove Albion Academy manager who signed me and when he mentioned it and how big these games were, I couldn’t wait to get involved.

“It shows people that I’m not taking for granted playing for Ireland. Maybe some people have had that perception over the last few years.

“This is a chance to help Ireland qualify for the first ever tournament and show people what I can do.”

Since his elevation to emerging Premier League star, Connolly’s off-field antics have earned him headlines in the front, rather than back, of the UK tabloid newspapers. Time is still on his side to learn from the misjudgments and reclaim his status as one of Ireland’s leading talents.

“A lot of people have things to say about my career but they forget I’m still eligible for the U21s,” he admitted.

“Yeah, I’ve made some mistakes, or so-called mistakes, over the last certain number of years but this is a chance to show I’m ready to play and focus on football.

“For now, my main focus is on the U21s but it would be nice to put myself back in the plans for Stephen, showing him I’m ready to focus and play for Ireland again.

“There was less expectation when I first came into this squad two years ago but it’s nice to be that professional, experienced player for a change.”