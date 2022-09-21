Playoff blow for Vera Pauw as Leanne Kiernan ruled out for 'several months'

The Ireland striker picked up an ankle injury in Liverpool's win over Chelsea.
GROUNDED: Leanne Kiernan of Republic of Ireland and Kristína Koíková of Slovakia during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Qualifier match between Slovakia and Republic of Ireland at National Training Centre in Senec, Slovakia. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Wed, 21 Sep, 2022 - 09:46
Larry Ryan

Striker Leanne Kiernan will miss the Republic of Ireland's World Cup playoff in Austria or Scotland on October 11 after she was ruled out for "several months" with an ankle injury she suffered playing for Liverpool in Sunday's WSL win over Chelsea.

Kiernan was forced off in the second half of that game in some pain and Liverpool now report that results of a scan suggest she may need surgery on the injury.

LFC Women manager Matt Beard said: “It’s obviously really disappointing for Leanne and the rest of the squad because she had a terrific pre-season and has been in great shape.

“But these things happen in football, we have a squad to deal with these things and excellent medical staff to get Leanne back in great shape when she’s ready.” 

It is particularly unfortunate timing for the Cavan woman. She had just come back into favour within Vera Pauw's setup — the Ireland manager was particularly impressed with her showing in the last international window. Kiernan replaced Heather Payne from the bench in the win over Slovakia.

“I’ve never seen her so sharp as this week,” Pauw said afterwards.

She will also miss the first months of Liverpool's WSL return which got off to the perfect start with that shock opening weekend win over the champions. Kiernan had been a key figure in the Reds' promotion campaign last season.

Kiernan thanked supporters for their messages since the injury: “Thank you to all the fans who reached out to me, your support means a lot. I’m looking forward to getting back out there as soon as I can. See you soon.”

