McCabe denied as Arsenal’s Champions League hopes in the balance

Arsenal still have work to do to reach the group stages of the Women’s Champions League
McCabe denied as Arsenal’s Champions League hopes in the balance
Ajax goalkeeper Liza Kop (right) and Arsenal’s Stina Blackstenius battle for the ball (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Tue, 20 Sep, 2022 - 21:57
Andy Hampson

Arsenal still have work to do to reach the group stages of the Women’s Champions League after being held to a draw by Ajax on Tuesday.

The Gunners had fought back to lead in the first leg of their second-round qualifier at Meadow Park but were pegged back by a late equaliser as the Dutch side claimed a 2-2 draw.

Scottish champions Rangers will need to overturn a 3-2 deficit to advance after they were beaten by Benfica despite two goals from Kayla McCoy in a thriller at Ibrox.

Arsenal fell behind to a Romee Leuchter effort after 17 minutes at Boreham Wood but levelled with a Stina Blackstenius strike just six minutes later.

Arsenal celebrate their second goal (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Kim Little then gave the hosts the lead from the penalty spot just before the hour but Leuchter’s second of the evening seven minutes from time kept Ajax firmly in the tie.

Substitute Katie McCabe thought she had claimed a late winner for Arsenal but her effort was ruled out for offside.

Katie McCabe had a late effort ruled out (PA)

Rangers, bidding to reach the group stage for the first time, were involved in an eventful encounter with McCoy heading them ahead after 25 minutes but Benfica hitting back with an Ana Vitoria double.

McCoy responded to level the scores again but the Portuguese side, who also hit the woodwork twice, won it on 79 minutes when Victoria Esson failed to keep a out a ball that took a looping deflection off Lisa Martinez. The winner was later credited to Benfica captain Pauleta.

More in this section

England Training Session and Media Day - St. George's Park - Tuesday September 20th Jordan Henderson joins England squad as Kalvin Phillips faces shoulder surgery
Chelsea v Bristol City - Barclays FA Women's Super League - Kingsmeadow Stadium Chelsea dealt blow as Christoph Freund opts to stay at Red Bull Salzburg
Brighton & Hove Albion Press Conference - Roberto De Zerbi Unveiling - American Express Elite Football Performance Centre Roberto De Zerbi determined to establish Brighton as top-10 club
Women's Champions LeaguePlace: UKPlace: Scotland
<p>TAKING A STAND: Ukraine's Andriy Yarmolenko with a Ukraine flag before the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier play-off final. Pic: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.</p>

Ban Russia from all sport, says Ukraine footballer Andriy Yarmolenko

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.285 s