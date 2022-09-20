Stephen Kenny focusing on own task, but best chance of high finish depends on results elsewhere

Stephen Kenny is banking on Ukraine beating Scotland twice over the next week to bolster Ireland’s hopes of a second seeding in next month’s European qualification draw.

Allowances made for the Ireland manager’s erratic 25-game stint at the helm have been afforded on the premise of him guiding Ireland to Germany in the summer of 2024.

The draw in Frankfurt on October 9 will map out their route but extracting just four points from 12 in the Nations League to date has left them in a scrap with Scotland for the runner-up spot.

Wins from Saturday’s trip to Scotland and the visit of Armenia to Lansdowne Road next Tuesday appear to be imperative for that finish to be salvaged but it doesn’t assure an easier passage towards Ireland’s first tournament since 2016.

Uefa’s unveiling of the qualification format following yesterday’s executive committee meeting confirmed the Nations League final standings next week will determine the Euro draw seedings.

From the 16 teams in League A, Germany qualifies as hosts, with the top 10 others allocated into the draw as first seeds.

The remaining five slot into the second seeds, alongside the four group winners from League B, with only one left for the best runners-up.

Only a full complement of points, coupled with some unfancied results across the three other League B subsets, will thrust Ireland into that final berth.

“You’d think that our best opportunity of finishing second is Ukraine winning the two games against Scotland on Wednesday and next Tuesday,” observed Kenny.

“That’s from a mathematical point of view because Ukraine have one more point than Scotland.

“We’ve got to focus on ourselves and can’t really concern ourselves with anyone else. It’s about ensuring we’re right for putting in a big performance on Saturday.”

Swatting aside the Scots 3-0 at home in June has boosted confidence for the return in Hampden Park, where Ireland secured a famous win on their way to Euro ’88, also in Germany.

Not even Kenny could deny that the scoreline disguised a couple of early mishaps that gifted John McGinn golden opportunities to open the scoring and equalise.

They were presented through errand passes by Shane Duffy from goal-kicks but the manager is hellbent against compromising principles to avoid blunders being capitalised on.

“We made a couple of big mistakes that could have been punished but the commentator on the television said ‘oh, they got caught in Portugal’,” contended Kenny, referring to the overplaying that led to a penalty which Cristiano Ronaldo had repelled by Gavin Bazunu.

“But that was seven matches previously. There were six matches during the interim that we didn’t get caught.

“We said at half-time to have conviction, don’t get caught again but do it better to show that we really can play from the back.

“If you kick the ball long, you’re just giving it away a lot of the time anyway.

“So many teams just do that, having a difficult phase and then going long because there’s punishment and criticism’.

“It’s the determination to have the conviction of what you’re doing and do it regardless. Not with maximum risk but to build in a way that enables us to establish control of the game, which is very important, and create the necessary chances.”

Duffy’s comfort in possession won’t be helped by his paucity of Premier League game-time since joining Fulham on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion. Nathan Collins and John Egan seem certainties for two of the three centre-back roles with Dara O’Shea nudging ahead of Duffy and captain Séamus Coleman for the third.

“I’m not afraid of leaving anyone out,” he said. “I don’t think I’d be sitting here if that was the case.

“Séamus and Shane are out of their Premier League teams at the moment but both have had tremendous careers.

“They’ve been great servants for Ireland and still have a big part to play for us.”