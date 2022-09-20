Chiedozie Ogbene: Premier League ambitions, adapting to striker role and nailing down international starting spot

An off-season spent bulking up has been instrumental to Chiedozie Ogbene packing a punch on his Championship return.

The Corkman has hit the ground running since gaining promotion with Rotherham United, grabbing five goals in just 11 appearances.

It constitutes a similar record to the three goals he’s notched over his 10 Ireland caps, scored against Azerbaijan and Luxembourg last year and augmented by his bicycle kick in the March friendly with Belgium.

To preserve his international ascent, rising from the third tier of English club football was a must and he’s excelled at the next level, aided by a summer of sustenance and endurance back in Grange. Anything to give him the edge within a crowded field is embraced.

“I feel good physically,” said the 25-year-old renowned for his directness and pace. “I've put some kilos on, some lean muscle, so I've become more powerful.

"What I've noticed in the Championship is that the teams are more organised. A lot more teams are braver by playing out.

“There's not much difference in terms of personnel but structurally teams are more compact.

“What separates the best players from the really good players is making the split-second decision. Look at clips from League One, it was about decision-making and patience.

“That’s what I'm just trying to improve.”

Going back to front has smoothed the transition.

Ogbene had experience of the Championship, briefly with Brentford in 2019 after arriving from Limerick but moreso at his current club. Injuries robbed seven months of their 2020/21 season from him and it’s only now he’s confronting the second tier in optimal condition.

"You always have to prove yourself,” he affirmed.

“Even after that season of injury going into League One, I think I needed to prove myself because we had a very good squad. Coming into the Championship this season, I knew what I had to do.”

Doing so in his preferred position up top has been key. Paul Warne didn’t share Stephen Kenny’s belief that right wing-back stymied Ogbene’s repertoire until a striker shortage triggered a rethink.

Since his flexible friend began the campaign by scoring at Swansea City, Warne is a convert, quashing his hunt for a striker in the transfer window.

“I needed the belief and trust of the manager because I'm not a natural-born striker,” confessed Ogbene, who cut his teeth in the League of Ireland as a flanker for Cork City and Limerick.

“I've played as winger for most of my career and to leave players like Georgie Kelly and Tom Eaves out to play me up top obviously shows his belief in me.

“I'm learning to be more of a focal point and outlet for the team.

“If I continue to chip in with goals I am sure it will help the manager keep to his decision.

“I'd hope to play that position, really enjoying that position higher on the pitch, and my teammates like me up there.

“If we’re under pressure, I enjoy going in behind and running at defenders.” When Warne faced his conundrum, studying Ogbene’s effectiveness on the international stage was pivotal. "Yeah, I think playing a more forward role for Ireland helped him make his decision. Getting that experience in a higher position was something I took into the pre-season.” It was a pre-season that featured its share of speculation about which Championship club the first African-born player to represent Ireland would line out for.

Tied to the Millers on that most tenuous arrangement of an activated 12-month contract extension, a transfer was looming until Warne and his board played the pragmatic card. If they were to cash in on their asset, it wasn’t going to be till midway through life back in the second tier.

Although it’s proven a wise compromise, the clock ticking downwards on his latest deal, allied to his desire to keep progressing, might prompt a deal in the January window.

“I didn’t come close at all to leaving last month,” he explained.

“The manager sat me down and said he wanted to keep me. I was happy to be getting the opportunity to play football every week.

“If something came in that I, my family and the club were happy with, we'd have to consider it but nothing came.

“Rotherham haven't really come to me about a new deal. I have told them I want to push for the next step and they know my desire is to push on.”

Where that ambition takes him is uncertain but being surrounded by Premier League players at international level naturally draws him to the ultimate stage.

“When I come into the Ireland camp, seeing Premier League players, I try to learn from them because that's the destination I want to be in.” Injuries punctuated his involvement in the June window but regaining his place for Saturday’s visit to Scotland is achievable given his blistering start to the campaign. Not that he’s prone to complacency.

“You see players come and go,” he noted about the first target of remaining in Kenny’s panel.

“I try to work twice as hard to get a jersey because nobody is guaranteed positions. You have to fight every day of your life.”

That attitude to get him to this stage won’t curb further strides.