Ban Russia from all sport, says Ukraine footballer Andriy Yarmolenko

The Ukraine captain, Andriy Yarmolenko, has called for Russia to be “totally isolated” from all professional sport as news emerged that the country will be excluded from qualification for Euro 2024.

Russia has been banned from Uefa and Fifa competitions since the invasion of Ukraine began in February. With the Euro 2024 qualifying draw scheduled for 9 October, organisers will not include Russia. Yarmolenko, speaking on Tuesday in Glasgow before Ukraine’s Nations League meeting with Scotland, endorsed Uefa’s stance and called on other sports to follow the example.