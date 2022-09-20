Jordan Henderson joins England squad as Kalvin Phillips faces shoulder surgery

Henderson has missed Liverpool’s last three games due to a hamstring injury that manager Jurgen Klopp initially expected to rule him out for the rest of September.
Jordan Henderson joins England squad as Kalvin Phillips faces shoulder surgery
England’s Jordan Henderson, centre, pictured training at St George’s Park (Mike Egerton/PA)
Tue, 20 Sep, 2022 - 18:18
PA

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has joined up with the England squad for the Nations League games against Italy and Germany.

The Football Association confirmed on Tuesday morning that the 32-year-old has replaced Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who will undergo surgery on a shoulder problem.

Henderson has missed Liverpool’s last three games due to a hamstring injury that manager Jurgen Klopp initially expected to rule him out for the rest of September.

But the Reds said the midfielder was able to join up with England as he had “made good progress in his recovery”, meaning he “is set to return to full training this week”.

Henderson was rested for June’s four Nations League matches after a hectic season with Liverpool and returns to England ahead of Friday’s match in Italy and the Monday clash against Germany.

That Wembley fixture is a final game for Gareth Southgate’s players before England begin their World Cup campaign against Iran in November.

More in this section

Brighton & Hove Albion Press Conference - Roberto De Zerbi Unveiling - American Express Elite Football Performance Centre Roberto De Zerbi determined to establish Brighton as top-10 club
Stephen Kenny 20/9/2022 Kenny backs Collins after Grealish red card, earmarks Brady for wing-back
Scotland v Russia - UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying - Group I - Hampden Park UEFA confirms Russia’s exclusion from Euro 2024 qualifying draw
EnglandHendersonPlace: UK
Chelsea’s Todd Boehly has suffered a blow in his search for a sporting director (John Walton/PA)

Chelsea dealt blow as Christoph Freund opts to stay at Red Bull Salzburg

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.267 s