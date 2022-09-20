Recap: Republic of Ireland's Nation's League campaign thus far, and what lies ahead

Stephen Kenny's side have two Nation's League fixtures remaining, and while mid-table obscurity is the likeliest of outcomes, Scotland and Armenia offer an opportunity to cement the rise of the young stars that are becoming the backbone of the side.
Recap: Republic of Ireland's Nation's League campaign thus far, and what lies ahead

NEW BOYS IN GREEN: Republic of Ireland's Nathan Collins is one of a number of new players to have made a mark on Stephen Kenny's team.

Tue, 20 Sep, 2022 - 15:10
Shane Donovan

Defeat, coupled with a failure to fire in front of goal in the Republic of Ireland's opening two Nations League games against Armenia and Ukraine, was never going to be the ideal start. 

Consistency is key, yet what was really needed in the time following the disappointment of the opening fixtures was a win. 

Win at all costs, not the easiest feat against a Scotland side filled with some big talents, but that Ireland did - and in some style.

The rise of Michael Obafemi in a green jersey came at a very important time, and the promise shown by his partnership with Troy Parrott was one that got supporters out of their seats. 

The three-nil win at home to our neighbours was followed by a consolidating one-all draw away to Ukraine, a good result for an emerging Ireland side in which big-money transfer man Nathan Collins showed he was more than just the tough tackling, assured centre-half. 

A mixed campaign, to say the very least, but one that can be turned into a major positive over the next week. 

PROMISE: Michael Obafemi during a Republic of Ireland training session at the FAI National Training Centre in Abbotstown.
PROMISE: Michael Obafemi during a Republic of Ireland training session at the FAI National Training Centre in Abbotstown.

Stephen Kenny's side have two Nations League fixtures remaining, and while mid-table obscurity is the likeliest of outcomes, Scotland and Armenia offer an opportunity to cement the rise of the young stars that are quickly becoming the backbone of the side.

Ireland now sit in third place ahead of this weekend’s trip to Glasgow to face the Scots, which is, without doubt, the bigger game in supporters' eyes. 

But the home tie against Armenia that follows is more important given the threat of relegation that faces Kenny's charges if they fall to the Armenians once again. 

The excitement surrounding the campaign was quickly extinguished following the opening losses, but performances and results thereafter, coupled with similar this week will fill those outside, and inside the camp with optimism ahead of the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, which kicks off next March. 

Kenny's team will begin a qualifying campaign where the top two teams advance automatically to the tournament - something this team, while still building, will be aspiring to achieve. 

More in this section

Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Barclays Women's Super League This weekend I went to a football game without any fear
Hull City v Everton - Emirates FA Cup - Third Round - The MKM Stadium Rafael Benitez could not make big changes at Everton because of Liverpool ties
Jayson Molumby 19/9/2022 'Mature' Molumby wants Ireland to balance style with substance
Scotland Training Session - Oriam - Tuesday September 20th

Scotland boss Steve Clarke wants better display against Ukraine this time around

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.307 s