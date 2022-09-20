Recap: Republic of Ireland's Nation's League campaign thus far, and what lies ahead

Defeat, coupled with a failure to fire in front of goal in the Republic of Ireland's opening two Nations League games against Armenia and Ukraine, was never going to be the ideal start.

Consistency is key, yet what was really needed in the time following the disappointment of the opening fixtures was a win.

Win at all costs, not the easiest feat against a Scotland side filled with some big talents, but that Ireland did - and in some style.

The rise of Michael Obafemi in a green jersey came at a very important time, and the promise shown by his partnership with Troy Parrott was one that got supporters out of their seats.

The three-nil win at home to our neighbours was followed by a consolidating one-all draw away to Ukraine, a good result for an emerging Ireland side in which big-money transfer man Nathan Collins showed he was more than just the tough tackling, assured centre-half.

A mixed campaign, to say the very least, but one that can be turned into a major positive over the next week.

PROMISE: Michael Obafemi during a Republic of Ireland training session at the FAI National Training Centre in Abbotstown.

Stephen Kenny's side have two Nations League fixtures remaining, and while mid-table obscurity is the likeliest of outcomes, Scotland and Armenia offer an opportunity to cement the rise of the young stars that are quickly becoming the backbone of the side.

Ireland now sit in third place ahead of this weekend’s trip to Glasgow to face the Scots, which is, without doubt, the bigger game in supporters' eyes.

But the home tie against Armenia that follows is more important given the threat of relegation that faces Kenny's charges if they fall to the Armenians once again.

The excitement surrounding the campaign was quickly extinguished following the opening losses, but performances and results thereafter, coupled with similar this week will fill those outside, and inside the camp with optimism ahead of the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, which kicks off next March.

Kenny's team will begin a qualifying campaign where the top two teams advance automatically to the tournament - something this team, while still building, will be aspiring to achieve.