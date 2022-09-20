'Mature' Molumby wants Ireland to balance style with substance

Old habits die hard and Jayson Molumby doesn’t feel Ireland have to sacrifice their battling traits in pursuit of a modern style.

Molumby’s reputation for being a throwback to the traditional bustling midfielder was there for all to admire in June during the 3-0 walloping of Scotland.

A tenacious tackler, his persistence in harrying both Ryan Christie and Billy Gilmour in the build-up to Michael Obafemi’s wondergoal underlined the importance of his qualities.

The Waterford native, who has converted his loan move from Brighton and Hove Albion into a permanent switch to West Bromwich Albion this season, admits he initially struggled with the step-up to senior international level.

As Stephen Kenny’s U21 captain in 2019, Molumby was one of his first graduates, with mixed results.

He went nine months without figuring for Ireland, even staying on the bench for the March friendlies, until adding his 13th and 14th caps in the last outings against the Scots and Ukraine.

They were the games in which Ireland staged a comeback from losing their opening pair of Nations League matches, accruing four points.

“I feel I did okay when I came in against Scotland,” says the 23-year-old, with a tinge of modesty.

“I had a bit of energy, that bit of aggression and legs, and was happy enough with my performance.

"I probably didn't impact the game against Ukraine as much but, for me, to be honest, maybe some of my performances at the start were not up to scratch. I wasn't playing at club level quite often.

"Now I feel that I'm playing at club level week in, week in, I feel confident, feel ready and that I'm after maturing. That's for me, personally.

“We've probably got away from what it is to be Irish in that level of aggressiveness and desire. Because suddenly, we're playing nice football. So, I think it's about finding the balance."

Arriving at a state of equilibrium in his club career was equally vital – albeit it necessitated straight talking from Graham Potter.

Maintaining the levels Molumby hit during his swashbuckling loan with Millwall during his second Championship stint at Preston North End was always a challenge but the realisation Brighton wasn’t his haven anymore presented the bigger psychological reality check.

Never one afraid to speak his mind, hindsight has taught him his parent club were enjoying the better part of the bargain during that transitional phase until he took the initiative and accepted the offer of another loan, with the option to move, from the Baggies just over a year ago.

"It just came to that stage in my career that initially I stayed on at Brighton for six months before going on loan to Preston.

"I felt the club was - how do I say - interested in giving me more opportunity at the start of the window. I didn't end up getting to play as much as I wanted at Brighton.

"I went out on loan and just made a decision that, when West Brom came in, I decided to take it. I was happy that it was the right move for me.

"I was 21 and needed to get out and try to find myself and play regularly."

He also supplied an insight about the wandering aspect for a young player, pining for action on loan yet often dispatched to faraway outposts to fend for oneself. The solitude caused by Covid during his moves from the habitat he’d known at Brighton since 16, alongside an Irish colony, can also get overlooked.

“It can be quite a daunting experience when you’re young and you could be moving here or there, and not really knowing where you’re going to be living and different stuff,” he confessed. “That side gets left out of it.

“I’m happy now at West Brom, enjoying where I live and loving the club. Everyone there is lovely around the place and I’m really happy at West Brom.”

A couple of wins, to lift Steve Bruce’s side from the relegation zone they’re orbiting, is the missing ingredient to his contentment.

“We just haven’t got the results that we wanted yet this season,” he asserted.

"The table speaks for itself and we're in a business where we need to win games and climb up the table. But if you have watched the ten games then there is no way that we should be where we are.”

Saturday’s raucous atmosphere is an occasion Molumby is relishing, provided he can stave off competition from the midfielder he displaced in June, Jeff Hendrick.

"I'm hoping that we're starting to peak, starting to get a bit of consistency and form going now,” he said of the team’s form.

“We need to continue on Saturday in the same way we played in the last two games.

“I’m a lot more mature now in every shape and form. When I first came in to play for Ireland against Finland (in September) 2021 there were no fans at the Aviva.

“Since I was a kid, the goal was only playing for your country, that vision of packed-out Aviva. It was horrible playing in empty stadiums for that first year.

“Personally, I didn’t feel I’d played for my country with no fans. It just felt so strange but now I'm buzzing to get going now.”

Ireland follow up Saturday’s trip to Glasgow by completing their Nations League campaign at home to Armenia next Tuesday (both 7.45pm).