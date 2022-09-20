Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson replaces Kalvin Phillips in England squad

Henderson has missed Liverpool’s last three games due to a hamstring injury.
RECALL: Jordan Henderson is back in the England squad (nick Potts/PA)

Tue, 20 Sep, 2022 - 09:35
PA Sport Staff

Jordan Henderson has joined up with the England squad for the Nations League games against Italy and Germany.

The Football Association confirmed on Tuesday morning that the Liverpool captain has replaced Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who will undergo surgery on a shoulder problem.

Kalvin Phillips
Kalvin Phillips will miss England’s Nations League games against Italy and Germany (Martin Rickett/PA)

England face Italy in Milan on Friday, before hosting Germany at Wembley next Monday.

The Germany fixture is a final game for Gareth Southgate’s players before England begin their World Cup campaign against Iran in November.

