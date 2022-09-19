Callum O'Dowda and Robbie Brady hoping to recapture past promise

Has there been a highpoint of Irish football in the last 20 years resembling Copenhagen in November 2017? Probably not.

A scoreless draw at the Parken Stadium didn’t match the lustre of Lille for magic but it shuttled Ireland nicely to within 90 minutes of a World Cup felt like the next step.

Success was reflected by the team soaring to 23rd in the world, the stalemate in Denmark extending the unbeaten record in competitive away matches to seven.

Martin O’Neill even bristled at a quip of Keith Andrews that a favourable fragrance of Old Spice would exude were he to stand in dog dirt, such was the seamless streak his Ireland team were on towards back-to-back major tournament qualifications – a first since 1990.

They hadn’t eked out the draw either, for Kasper Schmeichel denied Cyrus Christie with the best chance of the match, and all were aligned in believing Russia in 2018 was beckoning.

This was an Ireland team who’d toppled top seeds Wales in Cardiff only a month earlier; a fusion of the bedrock that reached the last-16 of the Euros and a sprinkling of newcomers.

Robbie Brady and Callum O’Dowda were the standard bearers for each of those categories, the hero of France succeeding his namesake Keane as the side’s No 10 and go-to attacking spark.

O’Dowda was the pick of the emerging crew, then 22 and a €2m recruit of Bristol City. His selection in the Danish capital was the wildcard, entrusted by O’Neill to operate ahead of Brady on a night made for matchwinners.

Brady came closest to capturing the champagne moment, his first-half curler marginally veering past the upright but there was every reason to forecast the pair, just three years apart in age, being the centrepiece of Ireland’s future.

As a cautionary tale to the hordes being presumptuous about the present batch of bright young things, absorb the tales of Brady and O’Dowda for perspective.

Christian Eriksen ensured Ireland’s World Cup drought would prolong by orchestrating a 5-1 second-leg demolition days later and within three weeks Brady suffered his first serious injury.

When he eventually recovered from two operations on his knee almost a year later, he was beset by niggles. Two, three and four were his number of starts for Ireland in 2018, 2019 and 2020 respectively.

Last year, his two appearances off the bench in the opening pair of World Cup qualifiers preceded a start in a friendly against Qatar. Cruelly, he hobbled off with Achilles trouble, stalling his caps total at 57 for the past 18 months.

Injuries too, in particular hamstrings, have been culpable for O’Dowda failing to rediscover that sense of promise circling in the Copenhagen air from five years ago.

Granted, he was involved in Stephen Kenny’s opening five matches, yet his biggest battles over the past two years have been with his body.

“I don’t want to be one of those guys who, when I retire, people say injuries tarnished his career or he didn’t fulfil his potential because of injuries,” confessed the 27-year-old, adding he’s yet to realise his full potential at international level.

“I think that is a fair comment. I feel like I have unfinished business and a lot to offer.

“At club level, when I’d get injured after going really well, returning to the Ireland squad gave me that added motivation with my rehab.”

Both chimed in the assertion that mental recovery was similarly testing to the scars left by their various procedures, helpless to contribute during a period the team is undergoing an overhaul by Stephen Kenny.

“It was tough going,” said O’Dowda, replicating the description Brady had applied an hour earlier during his media musings.

“I just felt like it was one injury after another, like a knock-on effect, but I like to think I am quite a positive person as well.”

Changes of scene over the summer aided each in their quest for international recalls.

Brady swapped being a bit-player for promoted Bournemouth to becoming a regular at Preston North End, while O’Dowda hopped the River Severn to leave behind Bristol for Cardiff City. He’s been in the thick of the Championship action as well, scoring twice from his eight outings.

Observing the boss who recruited him – Steve Morrison – get sacked earlier this week reminded O’Dowda of the sinister side of the game he’d had his fill of but the resurrection he’s enjoying with fellow comeback king Brady proves there’s always room for the good guys.

Hampden Park on Saturday can show that their hiatus, all five years of it, was worth the wait.