Jim Crawford calls up quartet for U21s' playoff clash against Israel

Ireland U-21 boss Jim Crawford has drafted in four players ahead of his side's European Championship play-off first leg against Israel on Friday.
Burnley's Dara Costelloe, NAC Breda’s Anselmo Garcia MacNulty and the St Patrick’s Athletic pair of Adam O’Reilly and David Odumosu will join the set-up in the build up to a massive tie at Tallaght Stadium.
The quartet replace Barnsley’s Luca Connell, Como's Liam Kerrigan, Sheffield Wednesday’s Mark McGuinness and Cork City netminder David Harrington who are all injured.
Limerick-native Costelloe is called into his first Ireland squad while O’Reilly returns to an Irish squad for the first-time since he featured for the U-19s in November 2019.
Garcia McNulty and Odumosu return to the U21s fold for the first time this year having been in squads earlier in the campaign.
: Brian Maher (Derry City), Luke McNicholas (Sligo Rovers), David Odomosu (St. Patrick’s Athletic)
: Eiran Cashin (Derby County), Festy Ebosele (Udinese), Anselmo Garcia McNulty (NAC Breda, on loan from Wolfsburg), Andy Lyons (Shamrock Rovers), Jake O’Brien (RWD Molenbeek, on loan from Crystal Palace), Lee O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers), Joe Redmond (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Sean Roughan (Lincoln City) Midfielders: Finn Azaz (Plymouth Argyle, on loan from Aston Villa), Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Dawson Devoy (MK Dons), Joe Hodge (Wolves), Adam O’Reilly (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Will Smallbone (Stoke City, on loan from Southampton), Ross Tierney (Motherwell) : Aaron Connolly (Venezia, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion), Dara Costelloe (Burnley),Evan Ferguson (Brighton & Hove Albion), Joshua ‘JJ’ Kayode (MK Dons, on loan from Rotherham United), Ollie O’Neill (Fulham), Mipo Odubeko (Port Vale, on loan from West Ham United), Tyreik Wright (Bradford City, on loan from Aston Villa)