Men (and boy) against boys as Arsenal return to top

Premier League: Brentford 0-3 Arsenal

Such a comfortable revenge win for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta he was able to hand a dream debut to the youngest player in Arsenal and Premier League history.

Stand-in captain Granit Xhaka was at the heart of this emphatic victory, as they strolled effortlessly back to the top of the embryonic Premier League table. The goals came from William Saliba, Gabriel Jesus and debutant Fabio Vieira, but the history maker was schoolboy substitute Ethan Nwaneri.

The England youth international came on for the closing minutes. Aged 15 years, 5 months, 23 days he replaces Cesc Fabregas (16 years 5 months 24 days) as Arsenal's youngest ever player. Liverpool's Harvey Elliott (16 years, 30 days) was the previous youngest Premier League player.

The latest Arsenal youth product is so young he had to change in his own dressing room under child protection rules.

“It was a pure gut feeling,” Arteta smiled afterwards. “I met the boy and really liked what I saw. Per Mertesacker (Arsenal’s head of youth) and the academy staff are giving me really good information, Edu as well.

“He’s trained a couple of times with us. Saturday he had to come in because we have injuries, especially the injury of Martin Odegaard. I had that feeling from then that if the opportunity could come that I was going to do it and I just did it.

“It’s another step, another experience. In your career all the steps are not going to be forward. After that maybe he needs three backwards to go another forward, but I think he deserved it. It sends a really strong message about who we are as a club as well, that we give opportunities when there is talent.”

The Arsenal manager and his men were humbled when they lost here on the opening day of last season and Brentford striker Ivan Toney taunted them by describing the match as a 'nice kick about with the boys'.

Arsenal players such as Gabriel were quick to return the Twitter comment on the Brentford camp this time.

For it was Toney’s Brentford who were unable to cope in a sombre atmosphere compared to last season. The pre-match warm-up was muted in respect of the recent death of the Queen.

There were only four survivors in Arteta's starting line-up. One was Xhaka, who excelled as a motivator and at both ends of the pitch in Odegaard's enforced absence. The vocal Arsenal fans pointedly sang his name. The Swiss skipper looked on his way out of the club after previous manager Unai Emery stripped him of the armband after a run-in with supporters.

Arteta added: “I think he feels now that that love and respect goes both ways. I think you see our supporters the way they were singing to him as well. It makes him emotional, it makes him try to give even more and I’m really pleased for him because in my opinion he fully deserves it.

“His consistency is so impressive. How he goes about every day, how he’s learned through different moments in his career whether they are here or with the national team and his willingness over time to stay humble, look forward and try to get better and when you do that normally good things happen.”

One of Arteta's many changes from last season was, of course, Saliba. The young France defender is a good ball player but is a big unit too and had already showed he would not be bullied by Brentford's busy forwards Toney and Bryan Mbeumo before he headed Arsenal in front from a 17th-minute corner.

The tactical mastermind behind the move was former Brentford trainer Nico Jover, now Arsenal's set piece coach. Tellingly, Arsenal have scored the most Premier League goals from corners since his arrival at the start of last season.

Arsenal maintained their control before adding a deserved second nine minutes later, after a spellbinding, passing move. It culminated in man of the match Xhaka curling a cross into the box and Jesus heading powerfully past David Raya.

Arsenal were surprisingly dominant considering Brentford usually thrive in these fixtures. Their only defeat in the previous 17 home league London derbies was a 1-0 loss to Chelsea in October last year.

The pick of Arsenal 's play and goals was yet to come as Vieira marked his first Premier League start with a stunning 49th-minute strike.

The 22-year-old €35million recruit from Porto controlled a Bukayo Saka pass 25 yards out and made the space and time to curl in a precise left foot shot that clattered in off a post.

Brentford coach Thomas Frank, who distanced himself from reports linking him to potential approaches from Brighton and Leicester City, seemed in genuine awe at Arsenal's transformation.

“They are title contenders from what I’ve seen in their seven games. I think they’ve been very good and they’ve won fair and square in six and the only game they lost could have gone either way at Man United.

“Look at Jesus up there – wow! What a player! Nothing against Man City but sometimes it clicks in a different environment. Saka and Odegaard are a year older. Odegaard what a player! Then I must say 'Saliba!' He’s going to be a full international player for France, I’m sure. He’ll play in the starting line-up for that team and that’s a strong international team."

BRENTFORD: Raya 6; Hickey 5, Jansson 5, Ajer 5, Mee 6, Henry 7; Dasilva 7 (Damsgaard 63), Janelt 6 (Onyeka 63), Jensen 6 (Baptiste 69); Mbeumo 5, Toney 6. Subs: Strakosha, Wissa, Canos, Ghoddos, Roerslev.

ARSENAL: Ramsdale 6; White 6 (Tomiyasu 86), Saliba 8, Gabriel 7, Tierney 7; Partey 7 (Lokonga 78), Xhaka 9; Saka 6 (Marquinhos 90), Vieira 7 (Nwaneri 90), Martinelli 7 (Nketiah 78); Jesus 7. Subs: Turner, Holding, Sousa, Smith.

Ref: David Coote 7.