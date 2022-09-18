Derry City go the extra to knock 10-man Hoops out of cup 

Derry City 3

Shamrock Rovers 1

Super subs, Danny Lafferty and Brandon Kavanagh, steered Derry City into the semi-finals of the Extra.ie FAI Cup, thanks to their extra-time strikes at the Brandywell against Shamrock Rovers.

Lafferty netted his first goal of the season when he met Michael Duffy's inswinging corner six minutes into the first half of extra- time.

And Kavanagh confirmed Derry's place in the last four when he smashed his shot to the net in the second half of extra time.

And confirming Derry's place was another sub, Brandon Kavanagh who was sent scampering clear by James Adkintunde And it was a deserved victory for the Foyleside club who had dominated the first half, but struggled to put the game to bed.

Rovers exertions in European football this season was clearly evident as Stephen Bradley's side looked jaded until they sprang into life after the break when drawing level having had to finish with 10 men, Lee Grace dismissed for a last man tackle.

Derry produced a highly professional performance to progress to the semi-finals, Rovers totally out-played in the opening period in front of a capacity attendance of 4,000 'Candystripe' fans.

Indeed the home side really should have been home and hosed at the break, Derry have dominated the scoring chances, with a lethargic Rovers struggling to deal with the home side's constant pressing.

Ruaidhri Higgins' troops started the game on the front foot and they created a superb chance to break the deadlock after just five minutes, an effort that set the pattern of what was to follow.

Will Patching lofted a free-kick towards the back post and when it dropped into the path of Cameron Dummigan, the Lurgan man blasted the ball into the chest of Rovers keeper, Leon Pohls, who did well to block the effort.

However, in the 18th minute, Jamie McGonigle netted his first goal in 15 games to bring the big crowd to life.

Mark Connolly chipped the ball into the six yards box and McGonigle rose majestically to place a downward header into the bottom corner of the net.

Derry continued to excite when, in the 22nd minute, Dummigan threatened again with another superb shot which crashed off the corner of the upright and crossbar.

Rovers' failure to adequately defend their lines really should have been severely punished when Lee Grace brought Patrick McEleney down to earth inside the area.

Referee, Rob Hennessy, immediately pointed to the spot before producing a red card for Grace and Rovers were in serious trouble.

However, the 'Hoops' support breathed a sigh of relief when Patching crashed the penalty onto the crossbar.

In fact, Rovers' only serious threat at the Derry goal arrived in the 41st minute when Rory Gaffney drove a low shot into the side netting.

Derry's failure to put the game out of reach of their visitors proved costly in the 65th minute when Rovers' 10 men restored equality.

Neil Farrugia worked his way past two Derry defenders and when he cut the ball back to Andy Lyons, his first-time shot was parried by keeper, Brian Maher, but rebound dropped into the path of Gaffney and he made no mistake from close quarters, the goal which sent the game into extra-time.

DERRY CITY: Maher: Boyce, Connolly, S. McEleney (Lafferty 74), McJannet; P. McEleney, Diallo (B. Kavanagh 83), Dummigan, Duffy; Patching (Thomson 71); McGonigle (Akintunde 71).

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Pohls; Gannon, Grace, Cleary, Lyons; Farrugia (Watts 97), McCann (Finn 84), Byrne (Burke 87), Kavanagh; Greene (O'Neill 40)m Gaffney (Power 88) REFEREE: Rob Hennessy (Limerick)