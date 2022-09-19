Jonny Nicholson: Villa and Southampton should have points deducted for dreadful showing

Aston Villa and Southampton’s somnambulant soccer

The Premier League is never slow to market itself as an elite league playing irresistible elite football that is worth paying through the nose to watch. This propaganda is absorbed into the football body politic and sends pundits out into the world to tell us that ‘for me, Jeff, it’s the best league in the world’. Well, such people will want to forget the Villa v Saints game on Friday night as quickly as possible because it bursts this peculiar delusion. A truly dreadful spectacle where no side could seem to even pass the ball accurately, let alone do anything creative with it. Of course, this happens in football at all levels, we all understand that, but having something sold to you as elite but which looks very like a fourth tier game only stripped of the fun and four times as expensive, is a tad galling. So bad was the football that fans audibly groaned when five minutes of extra time were announced. What fresh hell was this? Villa won, but football was the loser. Both sides deserved to have points deducted for bringing the game into disrepute. Afterwards, John McGinn declared he would’ve turned off the TV if he’d been watching, by which time, almost nobody was.

Forest not on fire

While Villa Park was yawning and scratching itself, a proper game of football was being played at the City Ground. Much has been made of Forest’s £150 million spent on bringing in 22 players and letting 21 go. Is it foolhardy or visionary? With the club in the relegation places, at the moment you’d have to say it was absolutely bonkers. However, there is still plenty of time for Steve Cooper’s team to gel together. This was their fourth consecutive loss and while they do play decent football at times, they simply don’t have any cohesive culture or team spirit to draw on when they go behind. It is as if they don’t trust each other, or know what each other is going to do, or even how they will react, but then why should they? Here they took an 11-minute lead into half-time, but once they conceded the first goal, they seemed to utterly fall apart for 10 minutes, unable to stop their opponents from taking a 3 - 1 lead. But how long does it take to forge such an existential thing as team spirit? We shall find out this season. That they pulled a goal back to lose 3 - 2 is perhaps a good sign. They certainly didn’t give up, but football usually requires teams to work as a unit and Forest are not doing that. They have plenty of talented players but they are less than the sum of their parts at the moment.

Fulham’s true grit

The Cottagers look made of much sterner stuff this season than their previous Premier League outings. That they scored three goals in five minutes and 18 seconds against Forest to come from behind and effectively win the game was impressive enough, that regular goal machine, Alexander Mitrovic wasn’t one of the scorers, made it even more so. While they still need to tighten their defence, this was a bit of a throwback game in style, looking more like a blood and thunder game from the mid-90s with no quarter asked and none given, and Fulham were more than up for the battle. Afterwards, manager Marco Silva declared himself most happy about the way the team was playing. Many a team have looked good at this stage in the season, only to fall away in the cold dark winter months, but Fulham do look to have grit as well as goals, have amassed 11 points already and probably only need another 24 from 35 games to stay up.

Haaland Stats watch

The FootyBot 3.0 registered its 14th goal in nine games and is still on target to register over 50 goals this season. That such a number doesn’t seem remotely fantastical is just a recognition of this extraordinary players’ quality. Equally extraordinary is that he doesn’t really do very much in most games, often hardly touching the ball for long periods of time. He’s just there to score and score he does.

To study him is to study a player who has reduced the game of Association Football down to its very essence. Set off early in anticipation of getting the ball, get to the ball first, hit it first time and hit it hard. When you’ve got such a high strike rate, you don’t need to do anything else, though he does have an assist too. Manchester City make so many good chances and even more half chances that Haaland is all but guaranteed goals in every game. Given he’ll have the World Cup off, given he doesn’t work that hard physically in any game, he will return on Boxing Day refreshed, when many defenders will be anything but. If he stays injury free, not only will City win the league by a wide margin, but almost nothing is beyond him. Not Dixie Dean’s record of 63 goals for Everton in the 1927-28 season, not even Lionel Messi’s 73 in 2011-12.

Newcastle are losing by drawing

For all the hoopla surrounding Newcastle United and how much better they are these days, the fact remains they have won just one game in seven this season and have scored just eight goals. The 1 - 1 draw with Bournemouth was their fifth of the season. Draws are a silent killer of many clubs' seasons, allowing them to slowly but relentlessly fail. Instead of those five draws if they had won two and lost three, they’d be a point better off, but their record would’ve looked worse. Manager Eddie Howe needs to gamble more in the later stages of games to go for a win and worry less about losing. Teams tend to sit deep against them and they don’t look like they have many ideas of how to break down such defending on anything like a regular basis.

Taxi for Brendan

Leicester are unable to defend a lead, are still conceding goals from set plays, sit bottom of the league and got a six goal beating at Tottenham. Perplexingly, there is some real talent in their side in the likes of Youri Tielemans and James Maddison and against Spurs they played well in patches and even had the home side on the back foot. But their inability to defend meant they never for a moment looked like winning, even when they took the lead with a twice-taken penalty, not even when Maddison made it 2 -2 at half time. Just two minutes into the second half, they were 3 - 2 down and ended up conceding a 14 minute hattrick to sub Son.The only way to change this is to change their manager. Something isn’t right at the club and that is pretty much the only lever that can be pulled at this stage. If Rodgers could get them to defend better, he would have done so by now. They’ve only kept one clean sheet in their last 30 away games in the league. They should be too good to go down but right now, having lost six out of seven games, they are not.

Spurs and Son

Although this is their best start to a Premier League season, although they notched six against the Foxes, you couldn’t say Tottenham played consistently well all afternoon. They’re an odd side really. In every game they have lulls, as though they lose focus, motivation or inspiration. Sometimes they last 10 or 15 minutes, sometimes a whole 45 minutes. Then they click. And when they click they are irresistible. Son had been off form and had been benched as a result but he soon put all that behind him with an all-energy half an hour performance that put the game to bed and then some. This in-game inconsistency needs ironing out by Antonio Conte and is the one aspect of the team that raises doubts about their ability to challenge for the title. Not every team will collapse so hopelessly as Leicester did in the last 20 minutes. Their next game, post international break, is the North London derby. A convincing win in that tie will justify and amplify real excitement over their prospects.

Arsenal stay top

If anything showed the progress Arsenal have made since the opening day of last season when they were overwhelmed by Brentford’s direct play, this game was the perfect example. As per usual, Brentford allowed the opposition to have the ball and Arsenal dominated play taking 64% of the possession. But this time, they made it count simply by having a strike force worth the name. Seven shots on target resulted in three goals and complete domination of the game. It left them top of the league, whereas last year, the loss left them bottom. Ethan Nwaneri, a late substitute, became the Premier League’s youngest-ever player, at 15 years and 181 days old. That is so very young. The future is starting to look very bright indeed for Arsenal.

Two managers in search of talent

It was fitting that a weekend which had started with the appalling game at Villa Park should end with another absolute stinker at Goodison. The first half was utter dreck. The second only marginally better because at least it featured a goal by Neal Maupay. These are two expensively acquired teams but both clubs have thrown away good money after bad if this is the best they can muster. However, the suspicion that the poor quality of both sides was largely due to the approach, tactics and ineffective organisation by their managers, was hard to resist. Although Maupay had given Everton the lead, Frank Lampard didn’t know whether to stick or twist. Ironically, this is a condition that Moyes often also suffers from when taking the lead, usually defaulting to trying to desperately defend their advantage with as many men behind the ball as possible, rather than pressing for another goal. During the week, in Europe, he’d almost thrown away a 3 -1 lead through typically negative play. Against Everton he didn’t have that luxury but his players were just too damn poor to score. This is what happens when you marry average, thoughtlessly assembled teams to two average managers. If this is the best either can do, both will be out of a job by the New Year.